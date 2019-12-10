President Trump returned to Hershey, Pennsylvania for a rally on Tuesday.

Trump smashed the attendance record in 2016 with 12,500 supporters at the Giant Center.

Tonight Trump returned to the Giant Center to a MASSIVE CROWD.

Thousands stood outside in the rain today hours before the doors opened.

Thousands packed the Giants Center tonight.



And caught on video… NBC’s far left anchor Katy Tur was caught telling her cohorts, “One of the biggest rallies I’ve ever seen!”

NBC’s Katy Tur slipped that the Hershey #TrumpRally is “one of the biggest I’ve ever seen”

— Jewish Deplorable 🇺🇸 (@TrumpJew) December 10, 2019