Speaker Nancy Pelosi finally announced she will move President Trump’s historic USMCA agreement through Congress.

President Trump ran on promised to renegotiate the failed Clinton NAFTA deal.

He did it.

Pelosi is trying desperately to take credit for the historic Trump trade agreement.

Pelosi stalled for over a year to pass the agreement!

Democrats had the votes for passage but sat on the deal for over 400 days.

President Trump signed the agreement on November 28, 2018!

