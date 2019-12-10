https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/12/photos-scot-presler-fires-up-the-crowd-outside-trump-hershey-pa-rally-tgp-on-scene-report/

The Gateway Pundit’s Florida Man took a trip up north and ended up in cold and rainy Hershey, Pennsylvania on Tuesday to cover President Trump’s reelection campaign rally at the 10,500 seat Giant Center. Thousands lined up in the inclement weather starting early in the morning. This writer was not among them.

But others were:

Arriving in the afternoon with a let up in the rain, the parking lot was seen buzzing with activity and the usual well-mannered horde of Trump supporters. And a surprise visit from a fired up Scot Presler who was greeting supporters as they waited in line. Presler, as just about any Trump supporter knows, is a great motivator with a positive can-do attitude.

The very popular with Trump supporters Presler spoke with any and all and posed for photos and videos. He said hello to TGP founder and editor Jim Hoft.

Trump campaign video shows the crowd outside:

My photos:

I was told the doors opened at 2:30 instead of the announced 3 p.m. Very considerate given the weather. As of this writing just before 5 p.m. EST, the the floor and lower bowl of the arena is just about full with the upper bowl still empty with two hours to go until President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence are scheduled to speak. The place will be packed to the rafters by then.

