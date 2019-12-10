The Gateway Pundit’s Florida Man took a trip up north and ended up in cold and rainy Hershey, Pennsylvania on Tuesday to cover President Trump’s reelection campaign rally at the 10,500 seat Giant Center. Thousands lined up in the inclement weather starting early in the morning. This writer was not among them.

But others were:

It’s early but Trump supports are rolling in— Gale is one of the first people we’ve seen ready for @POTUS @realDonaldTrump & @VP Mike Pence’s rally today at the Giant Center in Hershey. @fox43 #FOX43MorningNews #POTUS pic.twitter.com/Aitm7BCSK3 — Bryanna Gallagher (@BGallagherTV) December 10, 2019

Greetings from a rainy Hershey, PA, where Pres. Trump is holding a rally in 9+ hours and this crowd is already gathering – pic.twitter.com/zkZlrTcMoS — Kailani Koenig (@kailanikm) December 10, 2019

Arriving in the afternoon with a let up in the rain, the parking lot was seen buzzing with activity and the usual well-mannered horde of Trump supporters. And a surprise visit from a fired up Scot Presler who was greeting supporters as they waited in line. Presler, as just about any Trump supporter knows, is a great motivator with a positive can-do attitude.

The very popular with Trump supporters Presler spoke with any and all and posed for photos and videos. He said hello to TGP founder and editor Jim Hoft.

Trump campaign video shows the crowd outside:

A look at rainy Hershey, PA where THOUSANDS are lined up outside the Giant Center hours before @realDonaldTrump takes the stage!#TrumpRallyHershey pic.twitter.com/QvYdlS5tNG — Team Trump (@TeamTrump) December 10, 2019

My photos:

Voter registration teams are outside the Giant Center. #TrumpRallyHershey pic.twitter.com/2mZ9TqR2Ra — Kristinn Taylor (@KristinnFR) December 10, 2019

Behold the multitude of Trump supporters who were fed by a Chick- fil-A food truck in the cold rain. #TrumpRallyHershey pic.twitter.com/KpO7639qCF — Kristinn Taylor (@KristinnFR) December 10, 2019

Trump campaign volunteer wearing a Latinos for Trump cap directs new arrivals to the end of the line. She said she able to go inside to attend the rally. Her first one after watching them on TV! #TrumpRallyHershey pic.twitter.com/eWyMUGZm44 — Kristinn Taylor (@KristinnFR) December 10, 2019

Trump supporters lined up to enter the Giant Center. #TrumpRallyHershey pic.twitter.com/kjfBqYcBeu — Kristinn Taylor (@KristinnFR) December 10, 2019

A fired up Scott Presler greeted Trump supporters waiting in line for the #TrumpRallyHershey 1/5 pic.twitter.com/Ydz9wdbDxH — Kristinn Taylor (@KristinnFR) December 10, 2019

A fired up Scott Presler greeted Trump supporters waiting in line for the #TrumpRallyHershey 2/5 pic.twitter.com/v8NdhWSs1j — Kristinn Taylor (@KristinnFR) December 10, 2019

A fired up Scott Presler greeted Trump supporters waiting in line for the #TrumpRallyHershey 3/5 pic.twitter.com/HS9uMUbimA — Kristinn Taylor (@KristinnFR) December 10, 2019

A fired up Scott Presler greeted Trump supporters waiting in line for the #TrumpRallyHershey 4/5 pic.twitter.com/YwOKIef0ao — Kristinn Taylor (@KristinnFR) December 10, 2019

A fired up Scott Presler greeted Trump supporters waiting in line for the #TrumpRallyHershey 5/5 pic.twitter.com/hLfVR0iXIq — Kristinn Taylor (@KristinnFR) December 10, 2019

Trump supporter in love line for #TrumpRallyHershey pic.twitter.com/RFXLJqP0BQ — Kristinn Taylor (@KristinnFR) December 10, 2019

I was told the doors opened at 2:30 instead of the announced 3 p.m. Very considerate given the weather. As of this writing just before 5 p.m. EST, the the floor and lower bowl of the arena is just about full with the upper bowl still empty with two hours to go until President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence are scheduled to speak. The place will be packed to the rafters by then.

