Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff, Maxine Waters, Adam Schiff and other liberal committee members announced their Articles of Impeachment on Tuesday morning at 9 AM ET.

Democrats are still not even through with their investigation but they got a timeline to meet!

What crooks!

Democrats settled on these Sham Charges in the Sham Impeachment:

— Abuse of Power

— Obstruction of Congress

That’s all they could come up with.

What a HUGE mistake!

On Tuesday afternoon Democrat strategist Brad Gerstman joined Neil Cavuto and Jenna Ellis to discuss Pelosi’s impeachment push.

Gerstman called this a “total disaster” for Democrats!

Brad Gerstman: Well, everything right now is playing against the Democrats whether it is the jobs, the economy, this new deal (USMCA), eventually I think China is going to get resolved and I’m sure the president will do his very best to make this his biggest win ever. He’s the best at doing that. So I expect his PR machine, meaning him and Twitter, to just go wild. And then this impeachment thing, I’m one of those people just mentioned, that the impeachment is a bad thing politically for the Democrats. I’ve spoken with a lot of people, a lot of people in those purple states, a lot of people who know people in those purple states, and a lot of people who are undecided, unaffiliated, and they don’t know what the heck the impeachment is about or why it’s going on. And when they turn on one of the TV Channels they’re disgusted with what they’re seeing. And these are the people that are in the middle. These are people that decide who is going to win and lose elections. I said from day one that this is bad for Democrats. And most of my Democratic friends believe the same thing. Politically this is a total disaster for the Democrats.

