Sample and Methodology detail In the Democratic primary race for president, former Vice President Joe Biden is in the best position that he has been since the end of the summer, with 29 percent of the vote among Democratic voters and independent voters who lean Democratic, according to a Quinnipiac (KWIN-uh-pea-ack) University national poll released today. Biden is followed by Sen. Bernie Sanders with 17 percent, Sen. Elizabeth Warren with 15 percent, and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg with 9 percent. Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg has 5 percent, businessman Andrew Yang receives 4 percent, and Sen. Amy Klobuchar gets 3 percent. No other candidate tops 2 percent. In a November 26 poll, Biden received 24 percent, Buttigieg got 16 percent, Warren had 14 percent, and Sanders got 13 percent.

“This is the first time Biden has had a double-digit lead since August, and Sanders’ best number since June. While Warren’s numbers seem to have stabilized, Buttigieg’s numbers have dipped,” said Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy.

Slightly more than half of all registered voters, 51 percent, think that President Trump should not be impeached and removed from office, while 45 percent say he should be impeached and removed. This compares to a November 26 poll in which 48 percent of voters said the president should not be impeached, while 45 percent said he should be. Today’s poll is the first time since House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the inquiry that more than half of voters say that Trump should not be impeached.

“With Washington in turmoil and House Democrats poised to vote on impeaching the president for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, American voters signal they are slightly more inclined not to impeach than to impeach,” Malloy added.

If the general election for president were being held today, 51 percent of registered voters say they would vote for Joe Biden, while 42 percent say they would vote for President Trump. When Trump is matched against other Democratic contenders the race remains in single digits:

Bernie Sanders gets 51 percent, while Trump has 43 percent;

Elizabeth Warren receives 50 percent and Trump gets 43 percent;

Michael Bloomberg gets 48 percent to Trump’s 42 percent;

Pete Buttigieg has 48 percent, while Trump receives 43 percent;

Amy Klobuchar receives 47 percent, while Trump has 43 percent.

This compares to an October 8 poll, in which Biden beat Trump 51 – 40 percent, Sanders led Trump 49 – 42 percent, and Warren won against Trump 49 – 41 percent.

At this point in the 2016 election cycle, a December 2, 2015 Quinnipiac University national poll found that 47 percent of voters said that they would vote for the eventual Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, while 41 percent said that they would vote for eventual Republican nominee Donald Trump.

Today, voters give the president his highest score on his handling of the economy since the question was first asked in February of 2017, with 54 percent approving of the way he’s handling the economy and 42 percent disapproving. A similar 57 percent of voters say that they are better off financially today than they were in 2016, while 22 percent say they are worse off and 19 percent volunteered that they are the same. Voter perception of the economy has improved since October, as 69 percent of voters say the state of the nation’s economy is excellent or good, while 30 percent say it is not so good or poor. In an October 23 poll, 61 percent said the economy was excellent or good, while 36 percent said it was not so good or poor.

Among top Democratic presidential candidates, none are especially well-liked by registered voters:

a mixed 44 percent favorable to 47 percent unfavorable for Biden;

a mixed 44 – 48 percent rating for Sanders;

a negative 38 – 45 percent rating for Warren;

a split 31 – 29 percent rating for Buttigieg;

a split 24 – 23 percent rating for Klobuchar;

and a negative 21 – 40 percent rating for Bloomberg.

President Trump gets a negative 40 percent favorable to 57 percent unfavorable rating. This compares to the December 2, 2015 Quinnipiac University poll, in which Trump had a negative 35 – 57 percent rating. His future 2016 opponent, Hillary Clinton, had a negative 44 – 51 percent rating in that poll – similar to current front runner Biden’s rating today.

Similar to his current favorability rating, 41 percent of voters approve of the job Trump is doing as president, while 55 percent disapprove.

From December 4 – 9, Quinnipiac University surveyed 1,553 self-identified registered voters nationwide with a margin of error of +/- 2.5 percentage points. The survey includes 665 Democratic voters and independent voters who lean Democratic with a margin of error of +/- 3.8 percentage points.

The Quinnipiac University Poll, directed by Douglas Schwartz, Ph.D., conducts gold standard surveys using random digit dialing with live interviewers calling landlines and cell phones. The Quinnipiac University Poll conducts nationwide surveys and polls in more than a dozen states on national and statewide elections, as well as public policy issues.

1. How much attention have you been paying to the election campaign for president; a lot, some, only a little, or none at all?

WHITE...... COLLEGE DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No A lot 51% 55% 54% 43% 52% 50% 54% 53% Some 29 27 31 31 26 31 31 25 Only a little 15 10 12 17 15 14 11 14 None at all 6 8 2 8 6 5 4 8 DK/NA - - - - 1 - - - AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp A lot 37% 46% 54% 63% 54% 54% 54% 43% 45% Some 34 30 27 23 27 29 28 32 25 Only a little 21 15 14 10 13 12 12 19 23 None at all 6 8 4 3 6 5 6 6 6 DK/NA 1 - - 1 1 - - - - DEMOCRATS/DEMOCRATIC LEANERS....................................... POLITICAL PHILOSOPHY WHITE...... LIBERAL..... Mod/ COLLEGE DEG Tot Very Smwht Cons Men Wom Wht Blk Yes No A lot 53% 67% 44% 51% 55% 52% 59% 48% 61% 56% Some 31 22 44 29 25 34 30 31 33 24 Only a little 12 11 8 14 14 11 9 16 5 15 None at all 4 - 4 5 6 2 2 6 1 5 DK/NA - - - - - - - - - - PARTYID..... AGE IN YRS.............. INCOME............. Dem DemLn 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ <50k 50-100 100k+ A lot 54% 50% 45% 41% 61% 66% 49% 61% 54% Some 31 29 36 40 25 23 27 32 36 Only a little 12 11 16 13 13 7 20 3 8 None at all 2 9 2 6 2 4 4 5 2 DK/NA - - - - - - - - -

TREND: How much attention have you been paying to the election campaign for president; a lot, some, only a little, or none at all?

OnlyA None A lot Some Little AtAll DK/NA Dec 10, 2019 51 29 15 6 - Nov 26, 2019 49 29 15 7 1 Oct 24, 2019 51 27 14 7 - Oct 14, 2019 54 25 11 9 - Oct 08, 2019 53 24 15 8 - Sep 25, 2019 48 25 17 8 1 Aug 28, 2019 47 30 16 6 1 Jul 29, 2019 48 28 15 9 1 Jun 11, 2019 42 30 18 10 - May 21, 2019 44 30 17 8 -

See additional trend information at top of page 2. (If Democrat or Democratic leaner) If the Democratic primary for president were being held today, and the candidates were: Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Cory Booker, Amy Klobuchar, Julian Castro, Tulsi Gabbard, John Delaney, Pete Buttigieg, Andrew Yang, Marianne Williamson, Michael Bennet, Tom Steyer, Deval Patrick, and Michael Bloomberg, for whom would you vote?

DEMOCRATS/DEMOCRATIC LEANERS....................................... POLITICAL PHILOSOPHY WHITE...... LIBERAL..... Mod/ COLLEGE DEG Tot Very Smwht Cons Men Wom Wht Blk Yes No Biden 29% 14% 29% 34% 26% 30% 21% 51% 20% 24% Sanders 17 28 17 12 20 15 18 13 14 24 Warren 15 33 15 9 12 17 17 12 22 9 Booker 1 1 2 1 2 1 2 1 3 1 Klobuchar 3 3 1 4 4 3 4 2 4 4 Castro 1 - 1 1 - 1 - - - - Gabbard 2 - 2 2 3 1 1 - 1 - Delaney 1 1 - 1 1 - - 1 1 - Buttigieg 9 8 9 10 10 9 14 2 16 11 Yang 4 2 6 4 6 2 4 2 3 5 Williamson 1 1 - 1 - 1 1 1 1 - Bennet 1 - - 1 1 1 1 - - 3 Steyer 1 - - 1 1 - - 2 - 1 Patrick - - - - - - - - 1 - Bloomberg 5 3 5 7 6 5 5 4 5 6 SMONE ELSE(VOL) - - - 1 - 1 1 - - 2 WLDN'T VOTE(VOL) 1 - - 2 1 1 1 - - 2 DK/NA 11 5 13 11 6 14 9 10 9 9 PARTYID..... AGE IN YRS.............. INCOME............. Dem DemLn 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ <50k 50-100 100k+ Biden 31% 20% 11% 20% 35% 47% 34% 28% 24% Sanders 15 21 52 13 6 2 22 16 7 Warren 17 10 17 28 10 9 11 14 25 Booker 1 2 - 2 3 - - 1 3 Klobuchar 3 2 - 1 6 4 3 1 4 Castro 1 - 1 - - 1 1 - - Gabbard 2 1 3 3 - - - 4 2 Delaney 1 - - - 1 - 1 1 - Buttigieg 9 10 2 12 12 11 6 8 15 Yang 2 9 7 5 3 1 4 2 5 Williamson 1 - - 1 1 - - 1 1 Bennet - 1 1 - 1 - 2 - - Steyer - 2 - 2 - 1 1 1 - Patrick - - - - 1 - - - - Bloomberg 5 7 2 4 9 4 2 6 7 SMONE ELSE(VOL) - 1 - - 1 1 1 1 - WLDN'T VOTE(VOL) 1 1 - 1 2 2 - 3 - DK/NA 10 12 3 10 9 15 10 13 6 ATTN TO PRES CAMPAIGN Q1 Little/ A lot Some None Biden 29% 25% 35% Sanders 13 20 23 Warren 17 18 6 Booker 2 1 1 Klobuchar 4 2 1 Castro - 2 - Gabbard 1 2 - Delaney - 1 1 Buttigieg 13 6 2 Yang 4 4 4 Williamson - 2 - Bennet 1 1 - Steyer - - 3 Patrick - - - Bloomberg 5 4 7 SMONE ELSE(VOL) 1 - 1 WLDN'T VOTE(VOL) 2 - 2 DK/NA 8 13 15

TREND: (If Democrat or Democratic Leaner) If the Democratic primary for president were being held today, and the candidates were: Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Cory Booker, Amy Klobuchar, Julian Castro, Tulsi Gabbard, John Delaney, Pete Buttigieg, Andrew Yang, Marianne Williamson, Michael Bennet, Tom Steyer, Deval Patrick, and Michael Bloomberg, for whom would you vote? (Trend information is available upon request back through Mar 2019)

DEMOCRATS/DEMOCRATIC LEANERS.......................................... Dec 10 Nov 26 Oct 24 Oct 14 Oct 08 Sep 25 Aug 28 Aug 06 Jul 29 2019 2019 2019 2019 2019 2019 2019 2019 2019 Biden 29 24 21 27 26 25 32 32 34 Sanders 17 13 15 11 16 16 15 14 11 Warren 15 14 28 30 29 27 19 21 15 Booker 1 2 1 2 2 - 1 2 1 Klobuchar 3 3 3 2 2 2 1 1 1 Castro 1 2 1 1 1 2 - 1 - Gabbard 2 1 1 - - 1 1 1 1 Delaney 1 - - - - - - - - Buttigieg 9 16 10 8 4 7 5 5 6 Yang 4 2 1 2 3 2 3 1 2 Williamson 1 - - - - - 1 - 1 Bennet 1 2 - 1 1 1 1 - - Steyer 1 - 1 2 - - - - - Patrick - - na na na na na na na Bloomberg 5 3 na na na na na na na Bullock na - - - - - 1 - - Harris na 3 5 4 3 3 7 7 12 Sestak na - - - - - - - - Messam na na - - - - - - - O'Rourke na na 1 2 1 2 1 2 2 Ryan na na - - 1 - - - - de Blasio na na na na na na 1 - - Gillibrand na na na na na na - - - Gravel na na na na na na na - - Hickenlooper na na na na na na na - - Inslee na na na na na na na - - Moulton na na na na na na na - - Swalwell na na na na na na na na na SMONE ELSE - - 1 - 1 - 1 - - WLDN'T VOTE 1 1 1 2 1 1 2 1 1 DK/NA 11 11 9 8 8 13 9 10 12

2a. (If candidate chosen q2) Is your mind made up, or do you think you might change your mind before the primary?

DEMOCRATS/DEMOCRATIC LEANERS.............................. CANDIDATE CHOSEN Q2....................................... CANDIDATE OF CHOICE Q2............................. Tot Biden Sanders Warren Buttigieg Made up 39% 46% 48% 31% 19% Might change 59 52 51 68 80 DK/NA 2 2 1 2 1

TREND: (If candidate chosen) Is your mind made up, or do you think you might change your mind before the primary?

DEMOCRATS/DEMOCRATIC LEANERS CANDIDATE CHOSEN..... MadeUp Change DK/NA Dec 10, 2019 39 59 2 Nov 26, 2019 33 64 3 Sep 25, 2019 34 63 3

2b. (If candidate chosen q2) Who is your second choice?

DEMOCRATS/DEMOCRATIC LEANERS.............................. CANDIDATE OF CHOICE Q2............................. Tot Biden Sanders Warren Buttigieg Biden 13% - 18% 15% 30% Sanders 11 11 - 31 4 Warren 16 19 36 - 25 Booker 4 7 - 8 3 Klobuchar 5 11 - 2 14 Castro - - - 1 - Gabbard - - - - - Delaney - - 1 - - Buttigieg 11 16 5 23 - Yang 3 1 6 4 1 Williamson 1 - 1 - - Bennet - 1 - 1 - Steyer 1 2 1 - 4 Patrick 1 1 - - 2 Bloomberg 4 9 - 4 9 No first choice 12 - - - - SMONE ELSE(VOL) 1 1 - - - DK/NA 16 20 33 12 8

TREND: (If candidate chosen) Who is your second choice?

DEMOCRATS/DEMOCRATIC LEANERS Dec 10 Nov 26 2019 2019 Biden 13 12 Sanders 11 11 Warren 16 20 Booker 4 2 Klobuchar 5 4 Castro - - Gabbard - 1 Delaney - - Buttigieg 11 10 Yang 3 2 Williamson 1 - Bennet - - Steyer 1 1 Patrick 1 - Bloomberg 4 2 Bullock na - Harris na 6 Sestak na - No first choice 12 12 SMONE ELSE(VOL) 1 - DK/NA 16 16

3. If the election for president were being held today, and the candidates were Joe Biden the Democrat and Donald Trump the Republican, for whom would you vote?

WHITE...... COLLEGE DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Biden 51% 5% 93% 53% 42% 60% 53% 34% Trump 42 94 4 37 51 34 41 59 SMONE ELSE(VOL) 2 1 1 2 3 1 2 2 WLDN'T VOTE(VOL) 2 - 1 3 2 2 2 1 DK/NA 3 - 1 5 2 3 2 3 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Biden 57% 50% 50% 50% 35% 52% 44% 87% 59% Trump 31 44 45 46 59 43 50 7 34 SMONE ELSE(VOL) 2 4 1 1 2 1 2 3 1 WLDN'T VOTE(VOL) 5 1 1 1 2 2 2 2 4 DK/NA 4 2 3 2 2 3 3 1 2 ECONOMY Q23.... Exclt/ NotGood/ TRUMP JOB Q16 Good Poor App Dis Biden 39% 79% 4% 89% Trump 57 9 94 4 SMONE ELSE(VOL) 1 3 - 3 WLDN'T VOTE(VOL) 1 4 1 3 DK/NA 1 5 - 2

TREND: If the election for President were being held today, and the candidates were Joe Biden the Democrat and Donald Trump the Republican, for whom would you vote?

SMONE WLD'T Biden Trump ELSE VOTE DK/NA Dec 10, 2019 51 42 2 2 3 Oct 08, 2019 51 40 2 3 4 Aug 28, 2019 54 38 1 2 4 Jun 11, 2019 53 40 1 2 4 Sep 24, 2015 51 40 1 4 4 Aug 27, 2015 48 40 2 5 5 Jul 30, 2015 49 37 3 6 5

4. If the election for president were being held today, and the candidates were Bernie Sanders the Democrat and Donald Trump the Republican, for whom would you vote?

WHITE...... COLLEGE DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Sanders 51% 3% 93% 52% 42% 59% 51% 34% Trump 43 95 4 38 52 35 42 59 SMONE ELSE(VOL) 2 1 1 3 2 2 3 2 WLDN'T VOTE(VOL) 2 - 1 3 2 2 3 1 DK/NA 3 1 1 4 2 3 2 3 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Sanders 63% 49% 46% 48% 34% 50% 42% 86% 65% Trump 31 44 48 46 60 43 51 11 34 SMONE ELSE(VOL) 3 3 1 2 3 2 3 - - WLDN'T VOTE(VOL) - 1 2 2 2 2 2 1 - DK/NA 3 2 3 3 2 3 2 2 2 ECONOMY Q23.... Exclt/ NotGood/ TRUMP JOB Q16 Good Poor App Dis Sanders 37% 84% 2% 89% Trump 59 7 96 4 SMONE ELSE(VOL) 2 2 - 3 WLDN'T VOTE(VOL) 1 2 - 2 DK/NA 1 5 1 2

TREND: If the election for President were being held today, and the candidates were Bernie Sanders the Democrat and Donald Trump the Republican, for whom would you vote?

SMONE WLD'T Sanders Trump ELSE VOTE DK/NA Dec 10, 2019 51 43 2 2 3 Oct 08, 2019 49 42 2 3 4 Aug 28, 2019 53 39 1 3 4 Jun 11, 2019 51 42 1 2 4 Jun 01, 2016 48 39 3 6 5 Mar 23, 2016 52 38 2 5 3 Feb 18, 2016 48 42 2 5 4 Feb 05, 2016 49 39 2 6 5 Dec 22, 2015 51 38 1 6 4 Dec 02, 2015 49 41 1 5 4

See additional trend information at top of page 5. If the election for president were being held today, and the candidates were Elizabeth Warren the Democrat and Donald Trump the Republican, for whom would you vote?

WHITE...... COLLEGE DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Warren 50% 2% 93% 49% 40% 58% 50% 33% Trump 43 95 4 40 52 35 43 60 SMONE ELSE(VOL) 2 1 1 3 3 1 2 2 WLDN'T VOTE(VOL) 2 1 1 4 2 2 2 1 DK/NA 3 1 1 4 3 3 2 3 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Warren 59% 49% 45% 47% 33% 49% 41% 85% 58% Trump 35 44 48 46 60 44 52 10 33 SMONE ELSE(VOL) 2 4 2 2 3 2 2 1 1 WLDN'T VOTE(VOL) 3 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 4 DK/NA 2 2 4 3 2 4 3 2 3 ECONOMY Q23.... Exclt/ NotGood/ TRUMP JOB Q16 Good Poor App Dis Warren 36% 81% 3% 87% Trump 58 10 95 5 SMONE ELSE(VOL) 2 3 - 3 WLDN'T VOTE(VOL) 1 3 - 3 DK/NA 2 3 1 2

TREND: If the election for president were being held today, and the candidates were Elizabeth Warren the Democrat and Donald Trump the Republican, for whom would you vote?

SMONE WLD'T Warren Trump ELSE VOTE DK/NA Dec 10, 2019 50 43 2 2 3 Oct 08, 2019 49 41 2 3 4 Aug 28, 2019 52 40 1 3 4 Jun 11, 2019 49 42 1 3 5

6. If the election for president were being held today, and the candidates were Pete Buttigieg the Democrat and Donald Trump the Republican, for whom would you vote?

WHITE...... COLLEGE DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Buttigieg 48% 3% 90% 50% 39% 57% 52% 33% Trump 43 94 5 36 51 35 41 59 SMONE ELSE(VOL) 2 1 2 2 3 2 1 3 WLDN'T VOTE(VOL) 2 - 1 4 3 2 2 2 DK/NA 4 2 2 7 5 3 4 4 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Buttigieg 55% 47% 46% 47% 33% 50% 42% 76% 58% Trump 32 44 47 46 58 43 50 13 35 SMONE ELSE(VOL) 3 4 1 2 2 2 2 3 1 WLDN'T VOTE(VOL) 4 2 2 2 2 2 2 3 2 DK/NA 7 4 4 3 4 3 4 5 4 ECONOMY Q23.... Exclt/ NotGood/ TRUMP JOB Q16 Good Poor App Dis Buttigieg 36% 77% 2% 86% Trump 57 10 95 4 SMONE ELSE(VOL) 2 4 - 4 WLDN'T VOTE(VOL) 2 3 1 3 DK/NA 3 5 2 3

TREND: If the election for president were being held today, and the candidates were Pete Buttigieg the Democrat and Donald Trump the Republican, for whom would you vote?

Butti- SMONE WLD'T gieg Trump ELSE VOTE DK/NA Dec 10, 2019 48 43 2 2 4 Aug 28, 2019 49 40 2 3 7 Jun 11, 2019 47 42 1 3 7

7. If the election for president were being held today, and the candidates were Amy Klobuchar the Democrat and Donald Trump the Republican, for whom would you vote?

WHITE...... COLLEGE DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Klobuchar 47% 3% 90% 48% 39% 54% 50% 32% Trump 43 94 5 38 51 35 42 59 SMONE ELSE(VOL) 2 1 1 3 3 2 2 3 WLDN'T VOTE(VOL) 2 1 2 5 2 3 2 1 DK/NA 5 2 3 7 4 6 3 5 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Klobuchar 53% 46% 43% 49% 34% 47% 41% 79% 54% Trump 33 44 47 45 59 44 51 11 34 SMONE ELSE(VOL) 3 4 2 2 3 2 2 2 1 WLDN'T VOTE(VOL) 3 2 3 2 1 3 2 4 3 DK/NA 8 4 5 3 3 5 4 3 8 ECONOMY Q23.... Exclt/ NotGood/ TRUMP JOB Q16 Good Poor App Dis Klobuchar 34% 77% 2% 83% Trump 58 9 95 4 SMONE ELSE(VOL) 2 4 - 4 WLDN'T VOTE(VOL) 2 4 1 3 DK/NA 4 6 2 5

8. If the election for president were being held today, and the candidates were Michael Bloomberg the Democrat and Donald Trump the Republican, for whom would you vote?

WHITE...... COLLEGE DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Bloomberg 48% 4% 90% 48% 39% 56% 51% 31% Trump 42 94 4 38 51 34 41 59 SMONE ELSE(VOL) 2 - 2 3 3 2 2 3 WLDN'T VOTE(VOL) 3 - 3 5 2 4 2 3 DK/NA 5 2 2 6 5 4 4 3 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Bloomberg 49% 48% 47% 48% 32% 48% 41% 81% 56% Trump 35 42 45 45 59 42 50 10 35 SMONE ELSE(VOL) 2 4 2 2 3 2 2 3 1 WLDN'T VOTE(VOL) 7 2 2 2 2 3 3 2 3 DK/NA 7 5 4 3 4 4 4 3 5 ECONOMY Q23.... Exclt/ NotGood/ TRUMP JOB Q16 Good Poor App Dis Bloomberg 36% 75% 3% 84% Trump 57 9 94 4 SMONE ELSE(VOL) 1 4 - 3 WLDN'T VOTE(VOL) 2 5 1 4 DK/NA 3 7 2 4

9. Is your opinion of Joe Biden favorable, unfavorable or haven’t you heard enough about him?

WHITE...... COLLEGE DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Favorable 44% 11% 76% 44% 37% 50% 43% 30% Unfavorable 47 82 18 45 56 39 50 60 Hvn't hrd enough 7 6 6 8 6 9 6 8 REFUSED 2 1 1 2 1 2 1 2 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Favorable 38% 42% 46% 48% 30% 42% 37% 81% 50% Unfavorable 49 51 47 42 64 47 55 12 37 Hvn't hrd enough 12 5 7 6 5 9 7 5 12 REFUSED 1 2 1 3 1 2 2 2 1 DEMOCRATS/DEMOCRATIC LEANERS....................................... POLITICAL PHILOSOPHY WHITE...... LIBERAL..... Mod/ COLLEGE DEG Tot Very Smwht Cons Men Wom Wht Blk Yes No Favorable 75% 65% 74% 78% 71% 77% 72% 88% 71% 74% Unfavorable 19 31 17 14 23 17 22 7 23 21 Hvn't hrd enough 6 3 8 7 6 6 5 5 5 5 REFUSED 1 1 1 - 1 1 1 - 1 - PARTYID..... AGE IN YRS.............. INCOME............. Dem DemLn 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ <50k 50-100 100k+ Favorable 76% 70% 53% 72% 81% 88% 73% 72% 77% Unfavorable 18 23 40 23 10 6 16 23 19 Hvn't hrd enough 6 6 6 4 8 5 11 3 3 REFUSED 1 - 1 - - 1 - 1 1

TREND: Is your opinion of Joe Biden favorable, unfavorable or haven’t you heard enough about him?

Hvn't Fav Unfav HrdEn REF Dec 10, 2019 44 47 7 2 Oct 14, 2019 41 43 14 3 Sep 25, 2019 45 45 9 2 May 21, 2019 49 39 11 2 Dec 19, 2018 53 33 12 2 Jan 17, 2018 53 29 17 1 Sep 24, 2015 50 34 14 1 Aug 27, 2015 48 39 11 1 Jul 30, 2015 49 39 10 2 May 28, 2015 43 41 12 3

See additional trend information at top of page, including Democratic/Democratic leaner trends 10. Is your opinion of Bernie Sanders favorable, unfavorable or haven’t you heard enough about him?

WHITE...... COLLEGE DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Favorable 44% 5% 76% 45% 37% 50% 43% 31% Unfavorable 48 92 15 45 56 41 52 62 Hvn't hrd enough 7 3 8 9 6 8 4 7 REFUSED 1 - 1 1 1 1 1 1 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Favorable 60% 43% 39% 37% 30% 42% 37% 76% 55% Unfavorable 34 50 52 54 64 51 57 13 31 Hvn't hrd enough 6 6 8 8 5 6 5 11 14 REFUSED 1 2 1 1 1 1 1 - 1 DEMOCRATS/DEMOCRATIC LEANERS....................................... POLITICAL PHILOSOPHY WHITE...... LIBERAL..... Mod/ COLLEGE DEG Tot Very Smwht Cons Men Wom Wht Blk Yes No Favorable 76% 91% 76% 70% 74% 77% 75% 82% 75% 75% Unfavorable 16 7 14 20 17 14 20 6 20 19 Hvn't hrd enough 8 - 9 9 8 8 4 12 3 6 REFUSED 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 - 2 1 PARTYID..... AGE IN YRS.............. INCOME............. Dem DemLn 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ <50k 50-100 100k+ Favorable 76% 75% 89% 78% 70% 68% 80% 74% 72% Unfavorable 15 17 6 15 19 23 9 19 23 Hvn't hrd enough 8 8 6 6 10 8 10 7 4 REFUSED 1 - - 1 1 1 1 - 2

TREND: Is your opinion of Bernie Sanders favorable, unfavorable or haven’t you heard enough about him?

Hvn't Fav Unfav HrdEn REF Dec 10, 2019 44 48 7 1 Oct 14, 2019 39 47 12 2 Sep 25, 2019 40 51 8 2 May 21, 2019 41 48 8 3 Dec 19, 2018 44 42 12 3 Jan 17, 2018 48 38 13 1 Mar 23, 2016 50 37 12 1 Feb 18, 2016 51 36 12 1 Feb 05, 2016 44 35 19 2 Dec 22, 2015 40 31 28 1

See additional trend information at top of page, including Democratic/Democratic leaner trends 11. Is your opinion of Elizabeth Warren favorable, unfavorable or haven’t you heard enough about her?

WHITE...... COLLEGE DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Favorable 38% 4% 69% 36% 31% 44% 42% 24% Unfavorable 45 84 14 45 54 38 48 59 Hvn't hrd enough 16 11 16 18 14 18 10 16 REFUSED 1 - 1 1 1 1 1 1 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Favorable 40% 40% 35% 36% 26% 38% 32% 65% 35% Unfavorable 38 46 48 49 62 46 54 11 32 Hvn't hrd enough 22 14 17 13 11 15 13 24 32 REFUSED 1 - 1 2 1 1 1 1 2 DEMOCRATS/DEMOCRATIC LEANERS....................................... POLITICAL PHILOSOPHY WHITE...... LIBERAL..... Mod/ COLLEGE DEG Tot Very Smwht Cons Men Wom Wht Blk Yes No Favorable 69% 85% 70% 62% 66% 70% 71% 70% 79% 58% Unfavorable 15 9 13 17 18 13 17 9 14 23 Hvn't hrd enough 16 5 16 20 14 16 11 21 6 18 REFUSED 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 - 1 1 PARTYID..... AGE IN YRS.............. INCOME............. Dem DemLn 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ <50k 50-100 100k+ Favorable 69% 67% 64% 74% 66% 68% 68% 66% 75% Unfavorable 14 18 20 12 15 14 12 19 16 Hvn't hrd enough 16 15 16 14 18 16 20 14 9 REFUSED 1 1 - - 1 2 - 1 1

TREND: Is your opinion of Elizabeth Warren favorable, unfavorable or haven’t you heard enough about her?

Hvn't Fav Unfav HrdEn REF Dec 10, 2019 38 45 16 1 Oct 14, 2019 36 39 23 2 Sep 25, 2019 39 41 19 1 May 21, 2019 32 41 25 2 Dec 19, 2018 30 37 31 2 Jul 08, 2014 24 15 61 - Dec 11, 2013 17 19 63 1

See Democratic/Democratic leaner trends in additional trend information at top of page 12. Is your opinion of Pete Buttigieg favorable, unfavorable or haven’t you heard enough about him?

WHITE...... COLLEGE DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Favorable 31% 9% 51% 32% 28% 34% 45% 23% Unfavorable 29 55 13 21 34 24 25 38 Hvn't hrd enough 39 34 36 46 37 40 29 39 REFUSED 1 1 - 1 1 1 1 - AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Favorable 24% 31% 33% 33% 29% 38% 34% 24% 29% Unfavorable 25 26 31 33 38 27 32 18 27 Hvn't hrd enough 51 41 36 33 33 35 34 57 43 REFUSED - 1 1 2 1 1 1 1 1 DEMOCRATS/DEMOCRATIC LEANERS....................................... POLITICAL PHILOSOPHY WHITE...... LIBERAL..... Mod/ COLLEGE DEG Tot Very Smwht Cons Men Wom Wht Blk Yes No Favorable 51% 63% 47% 47% 50% 51% 66% 23% 75% 51% Unfavorable 12 16 12 10 17 9 9 16 6 13 Hvn't hrd enough 36 20 41 42 32 39 25 60 18 36 REFUSED 1 - - 1 1 1 - 1 1 - PARTYID..... AGE IN YRS.............. INCOME............. Dem DemLn 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ <50k 50-100 100k+ Favorable 51% 49% 36% 47% 56% 59% 41% 50% 68% Unfavorable 13 10 23 11 10 6 11 21 7 Hvn't hrd enough 36 39 41 41 33 34 48 29 25 REFUSED - 2 - 2 - 1 1 - 1

TREND: Is your opinion of Pete Buttigieg favorable, unfavorable or haven’t you heard enough about him?

Hvn't Fav Unfav HrdEn REF Dec 10, 2019 31 29 39 1 Sep 25, 2019 28 28 43 1 May 21, 2019 23 19 57 1

See Democratic/Democratic leaner trends in additional trend information at top of page 13. Is your opinion of Amy Klobuchar favorable, unfavorable or haven’t you heard enough about her?

WHITE...... COLLEGE DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Favorable 24% 7% 41% 25% 21% 27% 31% 20% Unfavorable 23 43 9 19 28 19 23 33 Hvn't hrd enough 51 48 49 55 49 53 44 47 REFUSED 1 1 - 1 1 1 1 1 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Favorable 17% 21% 25% 33% 22% 29% 25% 27% 18% Unfavorable 17 24 24 27 32 24 28 7 16 Hvn't hrd enough 66 55 50 38 45 46 45 66 65 REFUSED - - 2 2 1 1 1 - 1 DEMOCRATS/DEMOCRATIC LEANERS....................................... POLITICAL PHILOSOPHY WHITE...... LIBERAL..... Mod/ COLLEGE DEG Tot Very Smwht Cons Men Wom Wht Blk Yes No Favorable 41% 45% 41% 40% 39% 42% 50% 29% 51% 48% Unfavorable 9 11 8 7 12 7 9 5 11 7 Hvn't hrd enough 50 44 51 52 49 50 40 66 38 44 REFUSED - - - 1 - 1 1 - - 1 PARTYID..... AGE IN YRS.............. INCOME............. Dem DemLn 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ <50k 50-100 100k+ Favorable 41% 40% 30% 34% 44% 56% 41% 36% 47% Unfavorable 9 7 13 10 7 5 6 15 7 Hvn't hrd enough 49 52 58 55 49 39 52 49 45 REFUSED - 1 - - 1 1 1 - 1

TREND: Is your opinion of Amy Klobuchar favorable, unfavorable or haven’t you heard enough about her?

Hvn't Fav Unfav HrdEn REF Dec 10, 2019 24 23 51 1 Sep 25, 2019 20 25 54 1 May 21, 2019 16 19 64 1

See Democratic/Democratic leaner trends in additional trend information at top of page 14. Is your opinion of Michael Bloomberg favorable, unfavorable or haven’t you heard enough about him?

WHITE...... COLLEGE DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Favorable 21% 7% 31% 25% 21% 22% 24% 13% Unfavorable 40 66 24 35 48 33 41 51 Hvn't hrd enough 37 26 44 38 30 44 34 35 REFUSED 1 1 - 3 1 1 1 1 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Favorable 14% 21% 23% 24% 16% 20% 18% 34% 23% Unfavorable 33 43 44 41 54 39 46 19 31 Hvn't hrd enough 52 35 33 33 28 40 35 46 44 REFUSED 2 1 - 2 1 1 1 1 1 DEMOCRATS/DEMOCRATIC LEANERS....................................... POLITICAL PHILOSOPHY WHITE...... LIBERAL..... Mod/ COLLEGE DEG Tot Very Smwht Cons Men Wom Wht Blk Yes No Favorable 33% 23% 30% 40% 35% 32% 33% 34% 33% 31% Unfavorable 24 35 23 19 30 20 25 20 25 26 Hvn't hrd enough 42 42 47 40 34 47 41 46 41 41 REFUSED 1 - - 1 - 1 1 - 1 2 PARTYID..... AGE IN YRS.............. INCOME............. Dem DemLn 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ <50k 50-100 100k+ Favorable 31% 40% 19% 33% 36% 40% 30% 32% 37% Unfavorable 24 22 31 27 24 16 23 27 25 Hvn't hrd enough 44 36 48 40 40 43 45 41 37 REFUSED - 2 3 - - 1 2 - 1

TREND: Is your opinion of Michael Bloomberg favorable, unfavorable or haven’t you heard enough about him?

Hav't Fav Unfav HrdEn REF Dec 10, 2019 21 40 37 1 Dec 19, 2018 22 32 44 2 Feb 18, 2016 21 26 50 2 Feb 05, 2016 20 25 53 2

15. Is your opinion of Donald Trump favorable, unfavorable or haven’t you heard enough about him?

WHITE...... COLLEGE DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Favorable 40% 91% 4% 32% 49% 32% 39% 57% Unfavorable 57 8 95 63 48 64 59 40 Hvn't hrd enough 2 - 1 2 2 1 1 1 REFUSED 2 1 - 3 1 2 1 2 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Favorable 26% 41% 46% 44% 56% 41% 48% 11% 30% Unfavorable 68 57 52 53 42 56 50 86 66 Hvn't hrd enough 3 1 1 2 1 1 1 3 2 REFUSED 4 1 1 1 2 2 2 - 1

TREND: Is your opinion of Donald Trump favorable, unfavorable or haven’t you heard enough about him?

Hvn't Fav Unfav HrdEn REF Dec 10, 2019 40 57 2 2 Oct 14, 2019 39 56 2 3 Sep 25, 2019 38 55 4 3 May 21, 2019 38 57 2 3 Jan 15, 2019 41 56 2 2 Dec 19, 2018 40 56 2 2 Feb 21, 2018 37 59 2 2 Jan 17, 2018 38 58 3 1 Oct 11, 2017 39 57 2 2 Sep 27, 2017 36 57 4 2

See additional trend information at top of page 16. Do you approve or disapprove of the way Donald Trump is handling his job as president?

WHITE...... COLLEGE DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Approve 41% 92% 4% 35% 50% 34% 40% 59% Disapprove 55 6 95 59 46 63 57 37 DK/NA 4 2 1 6 4 3 3 4 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Approve 29% 42% 47% 44% 58% 42% 50% 10% 31% Disapprove 64 55 50 53 38 55 47 90 65 DK/NA 7 3 3 3 4 3 3 - 4

TREND: Do you approve or disapprove of the way Donald Trump is handling his job as president?

App Dis DK/NA Dec 10, 2019 41 55 4 Nov 26, 2019 40 54 6 Oct 23, 2019 38 58 5 Oct 14, 2019 41 54 5 Oct 08, 2019 40 54 6 Sep 30, 2019 41 53 6 Sep 25, 2019 40 55 5 Aug 28, 2019 38 56 6 Jul 29, 2019 40 54 6 Jun 11, 2019 42 53 5

See additional trend information at top of page 16a. Do you approve or disapprove of the way Donald Trump is handling his job as president? COMBINED WITH: (If approve/disapprove q16) Do you strongly or somewhat approve/disapprove?

WHITE...... COLLEGE DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Approve strongly 31% 75% 3% 21% 38% 25% 27% 48% Approve smwht 10 17 1 14 12 8 12 10 Disapprove smwht 5 3 3 10 6 5 5 6 Disapprove strongly 49 3 92 48 40 57 52 31 DK/NA 4 2 1 7 4 5 3 4 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Approve strongly 17% 31% 36% 37% 46% 31% 38% 7% 23% Approve smwht 11 10 11 7 13 10 11 3 6 Disapprove smwht 9 5 6 3 5 6 5 4 7 Disapprove strongly 54 50 44 49 33 48 41 86 56 DK/NA 8 4 3 4 4 4 4 - 7

TREND: Do you approve or disapprove of the way Donald Trump is handling his job as president? COMBINED WITH: (If approve/disapprove) Do you strongly or somewhat approve/disapprove?

APPROVE...... DISAPPROVE..... Strngly Smwht Smwht Strngly DK/NA Dec 10, 2019 31 10 5 49 4 Nov 26, 2019 32 7 4 50 6 Oct 23, 2019 28 9 4 53 5 Oct 14, 2019 31 10 5 48 5 Oct 08, 2019 29 11 6 47 7 Sep 30, 2019 35 6 4 48 7 Sep 25, 2019 29 11 7 48 5 Aug 28, 2019 27 11 5 50 6 Jul 29, 2019 28 12 7 47 7 Jun 11, 2019 29 13 7 46 5

See additional trend information at top of page 17. Do you approve or disapprove of the way Congress is handling its job?

WHITE...... COLLEGE DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Approve 25% 11% 40% 25% 23% 27% 24% 22% Disapprove 66 81 51 68 70 63 67 70 DK/NA 9 7 10 7 7 10 9 8 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Approve 33% 23% 26% 20% 20% 26% 23% 39% 29% Disapprove 59 70 68 69 73 65 69 55 61 DK/NA 8 6 6 11 7 9 8 6 10

TREND: Do you approve or disapprove of the way Congress is handling its job?

App Dis DK/NA Dec 10, 2019 25 66 9 Oct 08, 2019 19 71 10 Jul 30, 2019 14 77 9 Sep 12, 2018 18 72 10 Aug 15, 2018 15 78 7 Jul 02, 2018 15 78 7 Jun 06, 2018 13 78 9 Apr 11, 2018 12 81 7 Mar 07, 2018 13 80 6 Feb 07, 2018 15 77 8

See additional trend information at top of page 18. Do you approve or disapprove of the way Donald Trump is handling – the economy?

WHITE...... COLLEGE DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Approve 54% 97% 18% 54% 63% 46% 50% 71% Disapprove 42 3 79 39 34 49 46 26 DK/NA 4 - 4 7 3 5 4 2 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Approve 52% 52% 59% 54% 69% 53% 61% 28% 45% Disapprove 46 42 39 41 29 42 36 67 50 DK/NA 2 6 2 6 2 4 3 5 5

TREND: Do you approve or disapprove of the way Donald Trump is handling the economy?

App Dis DK/NA Dec 10, 2019 54 42 4 Oct 23, 2019 48 48 4 Oct 14, 2019 49 46 5 Sep 25, 2019 48 47 5 Aug 28, 2019 46 49 5 May 21, 2019 48 45 7 Mar 05, 2019 49 45 7 Jan 29, 2019 46 51 3 Jan 15, 2019 49 48 4 Nov 20, 2018 53 42 5

See additional trend information at top of page 19. Do you approve or disapprove of the way Donald Trump is handling – foreign policy?

WHITE...... COLLEGE DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Approve 40% 87% 5% 35% 49% 32% 39% 54% Disapprove 56 9 95 60 49 63 58 40 DK/NA 4 3 - 5 2 5 3 5 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Approve 28% 42% 43% 43% 56% 39% 47% 12% 31% Disapprove 66 55 53 55 41 56 49 85 63 DK/NA 6 3 4 3 2 5 4 2 6

TREND: Do you approve or disapprove of the way Donald Trump is handling foreign policy?

App Dis DK/NA Dec 10, 2019 40 56 4 Oct 23, 2019 35 61 4 Oct 14, 2019 37 57 5 Sep 25, 2019 37 57 6 Aug 28, 2019 38 56 6 May 21, 2019 37 58 6 Mar 05, 2019 38 56 6 Jan 29, 2019 37 58 5 Jan 15, 2019 40 56 4 Nov 20, 2018 42 53 6

See additional trend information at top of page 20. Do you approve or disapprove of the way Donald Trump is handling his job as Commander in Chief of the U.S. military?

WHITE...... COLLEGE DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Approve 45% 92% 7% 42% 52% 38% 42% 63% Disapprove 52 6 90 53 45 58 55 34 DK/NA 3 2 3 5 2 4 3 3 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Approve 36% 47% 48% 45% 61% 45% 53% 11% 35% Disapprove 58 49 51 52 37 51 45 82 59 DK/NA 6 4 1 3 2 4 3 7 6

21. In general, how satisfied are you with the way things are going in the nation today; are you very satisfied, somewhat satisfied, somewhat dissatisfied, or very dissatisfied?

WHITE...... COLLEGE DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Very satisfied 12% 27% 1% 9% 14% 9% 12% 16% Smwht satisfied 27 47 8 29 32 22 27 33 Smwht dissatisfied 26 14 31 32 25 26 25 21 Very dissatisfied 34 8 59 29 26 41 34 28 DK/NA 2 5 1 1 3 2 2 3 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Very satisfied 8% 10% 16% 12% 16% 11% 14% 5% 11% Smwht satisfied 30 26 27 22 35 25 30 8 27 Smwht dissatisfied 30 33 17 26 23 23 23 31 29 Very dissatisfied 32 28 37 38 23 38 31 54 30 DK/NA - 3 2 2 3 2 3 1 2

TREND: In general, how satisfied are you with the way things are going in the nation today; are you very satisfied, somewhat satisfied, somewhat dissatisfied, or very dissatisfied?

Very Smwht Smwht Very sat sat dis dis DK/NA Dec 10, 2019 12 27 26 34 2 Oct 23, 2019 9 24 26 38 2 Sep 25, 2019 15 25 22 37 2 Aug 28, 2019 14 22 22 39 3 Jan 15, 2019 10 27 23 39 1 Dec 18, 2018 13 28 22 35 2 Sep 10, 2018 15 26 20 37 2 Jun 06, 2018 8 29 26 36 1 Feb 20, 2018 8 21 22 47 1 Jan 18, 2018 9 31 22 37 1

See additional trend information at top of page 22. Do you think that President Trump should be impeached and removed from office, or don’t you think so?

WHITE...... COLLEGE DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Yes/Impeached 45% 3% 83% 44% 37% 51% 49% 28% No 51 95 12 52 59 44 47 69 DK/NA 4 2 4 5 4 5 4 3 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Yes/Impeached 46% 46% 42% 46% 30% 45% 38% 77% 53% No 50 50 53 50 67 51 58 19 42 DK/NA 4 4 5 5 3 5 4 4 5

TREND: Do you think that President Trump should be impeached and removed from office, or don’t you think so?

Yes/ Impeach No DK/NA Dec 10, 2019 45 51 4 Nov 26, 2019 45 48 6 Oct 23, 2019 48 46 6 Oct 14, 2019 46 48 7 Oct 08, 2019 45 49 6 Sep 30, 2019 47 47 6 Sep 25, 2019 37 57 6

23. Would you describe the state of the nation’s economy these days as excellent, good, not so good, or poor?

WHITE...... COLLEGE DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Excellent 22% 48% 3% 18% 28% 17% 25% 28% Good 47 47 47 50 49 44 50 48 Not so good 22 4 37 22 16 27 18 16 Poor 8 1 12 7 6 10 5 7 DK/NA 2 - 1 3 1 2 2 2 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Excellent 10% 21% 28% 28% 34% 21% 27% 4% 17% Good 45 51 46 43 50 48 49 41 36 Not so good 31 19 19 20 11 22 17 40 35 Poor 12 7 6 7 4 7 6 13 12 DK/NA 1 2 1 2 1 3 2 1 -

TREND: Would you describe the state of the nation’s economy these days as excellent, good, not so good, or poor?

Not so Exclnt Good Good Poor DK/NA Dec 10, 2019 22 47 22 8 2 Oct 23, 2019 17 44 26 10 2 Sep 25, 2019 16 43 28 11 2 Aug 28, 2019 18 43 27 10 2 Jun 11, 2019 19 51 20 8 1 May 21, 2019 22 49 20 8 1 Jan 15, 2019 15 49 26 9 2 Dec 18, 2018 14 51 25 10 1 Sep 10, 2018 21 49 20 8 3 Aug 14, 2018 15 52 23 9 2

See additional trend information at top of page 24. Would you say that you are better off or worse off financially today than you were in 2016?

WHITE...... COLLEGE DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Better off 57% 87% 32% 54% 66% 50% 57% 68% Worse off 22 4 38 21 17 26 20 17 SAME(VOL) 19 8 28 22 16 21 21 13 DK/NA 2 1 1 2 1 3 2 2 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Better off 66% 62% 57% 47% 72% 55% 63% 29% 50% Worse off 21 23 22 23 14 22 18 45 26 SAME(VOL) 11 14 20 28 14 20 17 26 20 DK/NA 2 1 2 3 - 3 2 1 4

TREND: Would you say that you are better off or worse off financially today than you were in 2016?

Better Worse off off SAME DK/NA Dec 10, 2019 57 22 19 2 Sep 25, 2019 50 25 22 3 May 21, 2019 52 21 23 4

25. Which political party do you think can do a better job of handling – the economy, the Democratic party or the Republican party?

WHITE...... COLLEGE DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Democratic party 41% 2% 82% 32% 34% 47% 42% 24% Republican party 49 95 10 50 58 41 49 66 NO DIFF(VOL) 5 1 3 10 5 5 5 3 DK/NA 6 2 4 8 4 7 5 6 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Democratic party 51% 35% 39% 41% 26% 39% 33% 69% 53% Republican party 43 50 51 51 67 50 58 15 34 NO DIFF(VOL) 3 9 5 4 4 4 4 9 7 DK/NA 3 7 5 5 3 7 5 6 6

TREND: Which political party do you think can do a better job of handling the economy, the Democratic party or the Republican party?

Dem Rep Party Party NO DIFF DK/NA Dec 10, 2019 41 49 5 6 Aug 15, 2018 41 49 6 5 Feb 20, 2018 46 42 7 5 Dec 05, 2017 45 43 6 6 Aug 03, 2017 44 44 5 6 Apr 03, 2013 40 42 11 7

25a. Would you say that this issue is very important to your vote for president, or not?

WHITE...... COLLEGE DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Yes/Very important 89% 97% 84% 88% 89% 89% 86% 91% No 10 3 15 12 11 10 13 8 DK/NA 1 - 1 - - 1 1 1 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Yes/Very important 87% 90% 91% 90% 89% 88% 89% 96% 89% No 13 10 9 9 10 11 11 4 11 DK/NA - - - 1 - 1 1 - -

26. Which political party do you think can do a better job of handling – taxes, the Democratic party or the Republican party?

WHITE...... COLLEGE DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Democratic party 43% 3% 85% 36% 37% 49% 44% 28% Republican party 46 92 8 43 55 37 46 60 NO DIFF(VOL) 6 2 3 11 5 6 5 5 DK/NA 6 3 4 10 3 8 5 6 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Democratic party 50% 40% 41% 42% 30% 41% 36% 76% 53% Republican party 40 48 48 46 62 46 53 14 34 NO DIFF(VOL) 5 8 5 4 5 6 5 4 3 DK/NA 5 5 6 8 3 7 6 5 10

TREND: Which political party do you think can do a better job of handling taxes, the Democratic party or the Republican party?

Dem Rep Party Party NO DIFF DK/NA Dec 10, 2019 43 46 6 6 Aug 15, 2018 41 47 7 6 Feb 20, 2018 46 41 6 6 Dec 05, 2017 47 39 6 7 Aug 03, 2017 43 43 6 7 Apr 03, 2013 41 41 8 9

26a. Would you say that this issue is very important to your vote for president, or not?

WHITE...... COLLEGE DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Yes/Very important 82% 91% 76% 82% 83% 82% 79% 85% No 17 9 23 17 17 17 20 14 DK/NA 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Yes/Very important 76% 81% 86% 84% 83% 81% 82% 88% 84% No 23 19 14 14 15 18 17 12 16 DK/NA 1 - 1 2 1 1 1 - -

27. Which political party do you think can do a better job of handling – health care, the Democratic party or the Republican party?

WHITE...... COLLEGE DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Democratic party 51% 6% 93% 48% 44% 56% 51% 32% Republican party 38 85 4 31 42 33 38 53 NO DIFF(VOL) 6 3 1 13 8 5 5 7 DK/NA 5 6 2 8 6 5 6 8 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Democratic party 58% 50% 49% 46% 37% 46% 42% 88% 64% Republican party 30 36 41 42 49 42 45 8 29 NO DIFF(VOL) 8 7 6 6 7 5 6 3 5 DK/NA 4 6 4 6 7 7 7 1 3

TREND: Which political party do you think can do a better job of handling health care, the Democratic party or the Republican party?

Dem Rep Party Party NO DIFF DK/NA Dec 10, 2019 51 38 6 5 Aug 15, 2018 53 36 6 6 Dec 05, 2017 55 32 7 7 Aug 03, 2017 56 29 9 6 Apr 03, 2013 49 37 8 6

27a. Would you say that this issue is very important to your vote for president, or not?

WHITE...... COLLEGE DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Yes/Very important 85% 79% 94% 80% 79% 90% 82% 85% No 14 21 6 20 20 10 16 15 DK/NA 1 - - - 1 1 1 - AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Yes/Very important 83% 83% 85% 88% 78% 89% 84% 90% 86% No 16 17 14 11 22 10 15 10 14 DK/NA - 1 - 1 1 1 1 - -

28. Which political party do you think can do a better job of handling – immigration, the Democratic party or the Republican party?

WHITE...... COLLEGE DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Democratic party 47% 4% 90% 44% 39% 54% 50% 30% Republican party 43 91 6 40 51 36 41 60 NO DIFF(VOL) 6 3 3 11 6 5 6 4 DK/NA 4 3 2 6 4 5 3 6 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Democratic party 55% 46% 45% 45% 33% 46% 40% 81% 56% Republican party 36 41 47 45 58 45 51 11 33 NO DIFF(VOL) 6 10 3 4 5 5 5 6 8 DK/NA 3 3 5 5 4 4 4 2 3

TREND: Which political party do you think can do a better job of handling immigration, the Democratic party or the Republican party?

Dem Rep Party Party NO DIFF DK/NA Dec 10, 2019 47 43 6 4 Aug 15, 2018 50 40 5 5 Feb 20, 2018 52 38 5 5 Apr 03, 2013 42 38 9 11

28a. Would you say that this issue is very important to your vote for president, or not?

WHITE...... COLLEGE DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Yes/Very important 84% 89% 86% 77% 79% 89% 80% 86% No 15 10 14 23 21 11 19 13 DK/NA 1 - - 1 - 1 1 - AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Yes/Very important 85% 79% 83% 89% 78% 88% 84% 86% 86% No 14 21 16 10 21 11 16 14 13 DK/NA - 1 1 1 - 1 1 - 1

29. Which political party do you think can do a better job of handling – race relations, the Democratic party or the Republican party?

WHITE...... COLLEGE DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Democratic party 53% 9% 92% 53% 45% 60% 56% 36% Republican party 33 76 4 25 38 27 31 48 NO DIFF(VOL) 8 7 3 13 10 7 7 8 DK/NA 6 8 1 9 7 5 6 8 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Democratic party 67% 53% 46% 50% 38% 53% 46% 81% 64% Republican party 19 31 40 39 45 35 39 8 22 NO DIFF(VOL) 8 10 8 6 10 6 8 8 8 DK/NA 6 6 6 5 8 6 7 3 7

TREND: Which political party do you think can do a better job of handling race relations, the Democratic party or the Republican party?

Dem Rep Party Party NO DIFF DK/NA Dec 10, 2019 53 33 8 6 Aug 15, 2018 55 31 9 6

29a. Would you say that this issue is very important to your vote for president, or not?

WHITE...... COLLEGE DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Yes/Very important 73% 59% 89% 68% 62% 82% 67% 71% No 26 40 10 32 37 17 32 28 DK/NA 1 1 - - - 1 1 1 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Yes/Very important 81% 67% 71% 76% 58% 79% 69% 93% 81% No 19 33 29 23 42 20 30 7 19 DK/NA - - 1 2 1 1 1 - -

30. Which political party do you think can do a better job of handling – gun policy, the Democratic party or the Republican party?

WHITE...... COLLEGE DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Democratic party 45% 6% 87% 38% 36% 52% 50% 27% Republican party 44 88 7 45 55 35 41 63 NO DIFF(VOL) 6 3 3 9 5 7 5 5 DK/NA 5 4 3 8 4 7 4 5 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Democratic party 47% 42% 44% 46% 30% 46% 39% 76% 49% Republican party 43 47 46 42 63 42 52 11 38 NO DIFF(VOL) 6 6 5 6 5 5 5 7 7 DK/NA 3 5 5 6 3 6 5 6 5

TREND: Which political party do you think can do a better job of handling gun policy, the Democratic party or the Republican party?

Dem Rep Party Party NO DIFF DK/NA Dec 10, 2019 45 44 6 5 Aug 15, 2018 44 44 6 5

30a. Would you say that this issue is very important to your vote for president, or not?

WHITE...... COLLEGE DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Yes/Very important 78% 80% 84% 70% 76% 81% 77% 80% No 21 19 15 29 24 18 23 19 DK/NA 1 1 1 1 - 1 1 1 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Yes/Very important 80% 74% 79% 81% 76% 80% 78% 87% 71% No 19 26 20 18 23 19 21 11 29 DK/NA - - 1 1 - 1 1 2 -

31. Which political party do you think can do a better job of handling – foreign policy, the Democratic party or the Republican party?

WHITE...... COLLEGE DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Democratic party 47% 4% 89% 43% 41% 54% 48% 31% Republican party 41 89 5 40 50 34 42 56 NO DIFF(VOL) 5 2 3 10 5 5 5 5 DK/NA 6 5 3 8 4 7 5 7 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Democratic party 57% 42% 45% 48% 34% 44% 39% 80% 56% Republican party 33 42 46 44 57 43 49 11 34 NO DIFF(VOL) 5 8 5 4 5 6 5 8 4 DK/NA 5 9 5 4 5 8 6 1 6

TREND: Which political party do you think can do a better job of handling foreign policy, the Democratic party or the Republican party?

Dem Rep Party Party NO DIFF DK/NA Dec 10, 2019 47 41 5 6 Aug 15, 2018 46 43 5 6

31a. Would you say that this issue is very important to your vote for president, or not?

WHITE...... COLLEGE DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Yes/Very important 84% 87% 89% 78% 82% 85% 83% 84% No 15 12 10 21 17 14 15 15 DK/NA 1 1 1 1 1 1 2 1 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Yes/Very important 80% 80% 84% 90% 82% 85% 84% 90% 82% No 19 20 15 9 17 13 15 10 18 DK/NA - 1 1 1 1 2 1 - -

32. Which political party do you think can do a better job of handling – national security, the Democratic party or the Republican party?

WHITE...... COLLEGE DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Democratic party 41% 2% 83% 34% 33% 47% 43% 24% Republican party 47 93 10 47 57 39 46 63 NO DIFF(VOL) 7 2 3 12 6 8 6 7 DK/NA 5 4 4 7 5 5 5 5 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Democratic party 44% 34% 39% 47% 27% 39% 33% 73% 48% Republican party 43 51 50 45 64 47 55 20 39 NO DIFF(VOL) 10 8 6 5 5 8 6 5 9 DK/NA 3 7 5 4 4 6 5 3 4

TREND: Which political party do you think can do a better job of handling national security, the Democratic party or the Republican party?

Dem Rep Party Party NO DIFF DK/NA Dec 10, 2019 41 47 7 5 Aug 15, 2018 40 48 6 5

32a. Would you say that this issue is very important to your vote for president, or not?

WHITE...... COLLEGE DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Yes/Very important 86% 93% 85% 82% 85% 88% 84% 90% No 13 7 15 16 15 11 15 10 DK/NA 1 - 1 2 1 1 1 1 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Yes/Very important 80% 84% 89% 92% 86% 88% 87% 94% 80% No 20 16 10 7 13 11 12 4 20 DK/NA - - 1 1 1 1 1 1 -

33. Which political party do you think can do a better job of handling – corruption in government, the Democratic party or the Republican party?

WHITE...... COLLEGE DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Democratic party 41% 2% 80% 36% 36% 46% 43% 26% Republican party 33 80 3 26 38 29 32 48 NO DIFF(VOL) 18 11 11 30 19 17 17 18 DK/NA 8 7 6 8 7 8 7 8 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Democratic party 49% 37% 39% 42% 30% 38% 34% 72% 48% Republican party 27 26 39 40 43 37 40 9 23 NO DIFF(VOL) 17 28 14 13 20 16 18 14 20 DK/NA 8 9 8 5 7 9 8 6 9

TREND: Which political party do you think can do a better job of handling corruption in government, the Democratic party or the Republican party?

Dem Rep Party Party NO DIFF DK/NA Dec 10, 2019 41 33 18 8 Aug 15, 2018 39 34 16 11

33a. Would you say that this issue is very important to your vote for president, or not?

WHITE...... COLLEGE DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Yes/Very important 87% 85% 91% 83% 85% 88% 81% 90% No 12 14 8 17 14 11 18 9 DK/NA 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Yes/Very important 87% 83% 88% 89% 84% 86% 86% 93% 88% No 12 16 12 10 15 12 13 7 11 DK/NA - 1 1 2 1 1 1 - 1

34. Which political party do you think can do a better job of handling – climate change, the Democratic party or the Republican party?

WHITE...... COLLEGE DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Democratic party 57% 15% 93% 58% 51% 61% 59% 41% Republican party 27 64 3 21 32 23 26 40 NO DIFF(VOL) 8 10 2 12 10 6 8 9 DK/NA 8 11 2 9 7 9 8 11 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Democratic party 70% 55% 53% 52% 44% 55% 50% 82% 70% Republican party 18 27 31 33 38 29 33 8 17 NO DIFF(VOL) 8 9 7 8 10 7 8 6 5 DK/NA 4 9 9 7 8 10 9 4 8

34a. Would you say that this issue is very important to your vote for president, or not?

WHITE...... COLLEGE DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Yes/Very important 63% 34% 85% 64% 56% 69% 60% 58% No 36 65 13 35 43 30 39 40 DK/NA 2 1 2 1 1 2 1 2 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Yes/Very important 72% 58% 57% 68% 50% 66% 59% 75% 69% No 28 41 42 30 48 33 40 23 30 DK/NA - 1 2 2 2 1 2 1 1