Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s report will not mark the end of the investigation into the actions the FBI took while it was investigating President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign, White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said Tuesday.

“The investigation continued and continued and continued (even though) there was evidence to the contrary showing nothing wrong being done by the Trump campaign,” Grisham told Fox News’ “Outnumbered Overtime” host Harris Faulkner. “That was ignored repeatedly and documents were illegally altered by an F.B.I. attorney and the FISA court was repeatedly lied to.”

The report also documented 17 errors the FBI made during its investigation, Grisham pointed out, and those were “big errors that have ruined people’s lives.”

She noted that Horowitz’s probe revealed that an FBI attorney had altered documents used in a FISA warrant, and there remains a “lot of determination to be made about who knew what, when.”

Democrats, Grisham said, are spinning the report to say that the FBI’s investigation was justified, but to her, as an American citizen, the FBI’s making 17 errors while they are “taking the law into their own hands and covering up things intentionally” so they can continue an investigation is “very, very troubling, and I don’t think this is over.”

Former FBI Director James Comey has given several interviews defending the FBI after the reports, but Grisham dismissed that, saying he’s “continuing to try to sell his book.”

“James Comey has not been quiet, humble or reasonable throughout this entire process,” said Grisham. “He is trying too hard if you ask me.”

She also said Tuesday she does not think Trump is disenchanted with FBI Director Christopher Wray, even though he criticized him for his “attitude” after the report’s release.