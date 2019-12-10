With House Democrats days away from voting on articles of impeachment, at least one progressive group that has spent months advocating for that outcome is disappointed.

CREDO Action, one of a number of progressive groups lobbying for impeachment since the summer, accused Democratic leaders of leaving too much out of the articles of impeachment.

“It’s beyond overdue for House Democrats to introduce articles of impeachment, but failing to include articles addressing most of the high crimes and misdemeanors Trump has committed is a dangerous abdication of responsibility,” CREDO Action co-director Heidi Hess said in a statement.

“But by not including Trump’s bigotry, corruption, and self-enrichment, Democrats are telling the communities that Trump has terrorized that they are on their own,” she added.

Progressive Michigan freshman Rep. Rashida Tlaib, who went viral for telling supporters Democrats would “impeachment the mother******,” tweeted on Tuesday her thoughts on the scope of impeachment.

Let’s be very clear: It’s *racist* abuse of power. This President targeted people solely based on their ethic background, their faith, disability, sexual orientation and even source of income.#ImpeachAndRemoveTrump — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) December 10, 2019

Democrats are filing two charges against President Trump — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress — centered on the allegations he leveraged a White House meeting and nearly $400 in military assistance to pressure the Ukrainian president to open investigations into a theory of Ukraine election meddling and his political rival Joe Biden.

The group said it should have also expanded to include a number of other complaints against the president including abusing executive power to “promote hatred and incite violence” and “swindle the American people.”

CREDO has been critical towards House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s impeachment strategy for months, frustrated with her taking a slow, methodical, investigatory approach.

Many moderate Democrats, however, warned against taking a “kitchen sink” approach to impeachment — saying it should be kept focused on the one issue that united the caucus.

When asked about the narrow scope of the articles on Tuesday, Mrs. Pelosi said it’s more important to focus on what actually is in there.

She also noted that while Democrats might strongly disagree and find the president’s policies abhorrent — that’s ultimately not something to be hashed out with articles of impeachment.

“That’s not what impeachment is about,” the California Democrat said. “All that — that’s the election. That has nothing to do with the facts of the case of the president violating his oath of office.”

