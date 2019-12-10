The decision to file articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump marks a “sad day” for the United States, Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich., said Tuesday, while commenting it is “highly unlikely” she will vote against impeachment, even though a new poll shows about half the voters in her state oppose a vote to impeach.

“I wasn’t elected to do what was popular, but to protect our Constitution and democracy,” Dingell told Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom.” “That’s what my vote will reflect. Have we in some way endangered our national security? The things that I’ve seen and the obstruction of justice lead me to be very concerned.”

Dingell added she is not under pressure to vote to advance the articles, but she does want to “read everything” before she makes her choice on how she will vote.

“They know how I stand, and I’ll make my own decision, and I am who I am and everybody knows who I am,” Dingell said. “Some people may say what are you thinking, how are you going through this thought process? Nobody is breaking my arm or saying you have to do this. I think it’s a very individual moral decision. But I do know that oath of office that I took means I have to protect our country, our national security, and our democracy.”

Dingell said she told a group of Democrats in Michigan on Saturday she knows they support Trump’s impeachment, but lawmakers must be careful and serious.

Meanwhile, Dingell said she is happy that during the same hour impeachment was announced, the decision on the USMCA trade agreement was released.

“Republicans and Democrats will get a trade deal done in this country that helps people, Americans – not Republican workers or Democratic workers,” she said. “It will help Americans keep manufacturing in this country, keep jobs in this country and that’s what we were sent to Washington to do: To work together to fight for the American people.”