Rep. Devin Nunes on Tuesday, while responding to inspector general Michael Horowitz’s findings, called for either shutting down the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) court system or taking action to fix it.

“The FISA court has to either be shut down in its entirety or they have to take action and soon,” the California Republican said on Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom.”

“This cannot happen again. It’s bad enough what they did to a political campaign, to a presidential campaign.”

The FBI and the Justice Department are the same people who “attacked me and House Republicans for telling the truth,” Nunes continued. “The dirty cop level rises not only to current and former [FBI agents], but I still want to know how many are still here and still active in this.”

Further, while Horowitz concluded in his report that political bias did not come into play with the FBI’s investigation into the Trump campaign, Nunes said the report still revealed the FBI ran “spies.”

“I won’t be ridiculous and say ‘confidential human sources,’ which is ridiculous,” said Nunes. “They ran people into Trump campaign officials over and over and over again, and so when you hear [former FBI Director James Comey] talk about his ‘mosaic,’ that’s what it was. It was the Democrats’ dirt, followed by fake news, followed by spies that they ran against Trump campaign officials. Then they decided, even though there was exculpatory evidence, not to turn it over to the court.”

Nunes also said he wants to know if the spies were working for the U.S. government or for someone else.