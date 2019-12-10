A report from CNN claims over 40 counties in Virginia are now declared as Second Amendment Sanctuaries.

On December 5, 2019, Breitbart News reported 23 counties had declared Second Amendment Sanctuary status, and numerous others were poised to make declarations at that time.

CNN reports the figure at over 40, citing a running tally of declarations complied by Gun Rights Watch.

Virginia Citizens Defense League’s Phil Van Cleave explained the sudden resolve of gun owners:

These are people [gun owners] that were sleeping during the elections. That’s the problem with a lot of gun owners, they tend to get complacent and think, “Oh okay, nothing bad is going to happen.” They were sleeping and the elections then kind of eked out a margin for the democrats and they came on saying, “We want gun control.” “This is all about gun control.”

He suggested the post-election gun control push has rallied gun owners to the cause: “They woke up a sleeping giant, and they know it now. They’ve grabbed a tiger by the tail.”

On December 7, 2019, Breitbart News reported Culpeper County Sheriff Scott Jenkins’ vow to “deputize thousands” to fight in defense of gun rights, should state-level Democrats push gun control onto the backs of the people.

