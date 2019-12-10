Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, has strongly opposed impeaching President Donald Trump, but Cleveland.com shows that he was previously far more positive on impeaching public officials.

Jordan has called for impeachment, which he described as an “indispensable power that Congress has for holding government officials accountable,” in the cases of two public officials who he accused of relatively minor offenses.

He joined over 80 Republicans in calling for the impeachment of former Internal Revenue Service commissioner John Koskinen after the agency destroyed backups of emails that Republicans were seeking in a review of the IRS under former President Barack Obama in 2015 and 2016.

“The right to pursue impeachment is an indispensable power that Congress has for holding government officials accountable to the American people,” Jordan said in 2016. “John Koskinen has been able to get away with stonewalling Congress, obstructing justice, and breaching the public trust. It’s time that Congress held him accountable for his actions.”

The congressman also pushed to impeach former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, accusing him of refusing to comply with congressional subpoenas, intentionally withholding documents and information, and misusing the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act.

“The DOJ is keeping information from Congress,” Jordan said at the time. “Enough is enough. It’s time to hold Mr. Rosenstein accountable for blocking Congress’s constitutional oversight role.”