Rob Reiner, the Hollywood filmmaker turned full-time left-wing agitator, is encouraging people to take to the streets to show their support for House Democrats’ effort to impeach President Donald Trump.

Reiner tweeted Tuesday that he wants to see people demonstrating in the streets, exhorting his millions of followers to join a series of nationwide rallies sponsored by the far-left MoveOn the night before the House of Representatives votes on impeachment.

“Don’t let these articles of impeachment become empty words,” the Misery director wrote. “Be in the streets the night before the House votes to say that Nobody is Above the Law, and demand Trump be removed.”

Don’t let these articles of impeachment become empty words. Be in the streets the night before the House votes to say that Nobody is Above the Law, and demand Trump be removed. We have to keep pushing. Find events by texting ‘protest’ to 21333: pic.twitter.com/BzekjyoH6b — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) December 10, 2019

The rallies are being organized by Impeach.org, which is a division of MoveOn, the left-wing activist group funded by the anti-Trump billionaire George Soros. MoveOn has sponsored past impeachment rallies against President Trump, enlisting Hollywood celebrities like Chelsea Handler to get the word out.

“We can either allow powerful men like Trump to abuse their power and divide us based on the color of our skin or where we were born or our religion, or we can unite, impeach the president, and make this country work for all of us,” the Impeach.org site says.

Left-wing actress Alyssa Milano also shared information the the anti-Trump rallies.

“TAKE TO THE STREETS,” Milano said. “The night before the House votes on impeachment, we will PROTEST to #DefendOurDemocracy! It’s gotta be YUGE. Pass it on. Trump must be held accountable. Let’s send our elected officials a message & inspire the world.”

🚨TAKE TO THE STREETS🚨 The night before the House votes on impeachment, we will PROTEST to #DefendOurDemocracy! It’s gotta be YUGE. Pass it on. Trump must be held accountable. Let’s send our elected officials a message & inspire the world. Text PROTEST to 21333 NOW. pic.twitter.com/zUKUCk1uxn — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) December 10, 2019

House Democrats introduced two articles of impeachment against President Trump on Tuesday based on alleged abuse of power regarding the Ukraine affair and “obstruction of Congress.”

It remains unclear when a full vote will take place. But it is expected to happen some time after the House Judiciary Committee, which is led by Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY), finalizes the articles.

Reiner has recently escalated his ant-Trump rhetoric, equating elected Republicans and Trump’s supporters to white supremacists who’ve “made a pact with Putin” to protect the president from impeachment.

“Every elected Republican knows that this President is guilty of countless Impeachable offenses. But they, along with many White Evangelicals & White Supremacists have made a pact with Putin,” Reiner tweeted last month. “But unlike a pact with the Devil, this one can be unsigned.”

