(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — Marco Rubio will call for the government to protect key industries and workers from the rise of China, further breaking with the libertarian-leaning GOP orthodoxy of the past decades.

The Republican Florida senator will present the case for a “21st-century pro-American industrial policy” in a speech Tuesday at the National Defense University, according to a draft given to the Washington Examiner.

Rubio previously stirred up controversy among conservatives and his fellow Republicans this fall by accusing them of overlooking the needs of workers in favor of business profits, and citing Catholic social teaching in calling for a “common-good capitalism.”

