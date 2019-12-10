“We haven’t even actually discussed elections,” Lavrov told reporters at the Russian Embassy in Washington, D.C.
Russia has in the past put out its version of meetings with U.S. officials first, allowing it to set the narrative.
Trump on Tuesday also tweeted out a photo of the two behind the Resolute Desk, saying they had “a very good meeting” where they discussed trade, nuclear arms control and election meddling.
The meeting was closed to press.
Just had a very good meeting with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and representatives of Russia. Discussed many items including Trade, Iran, North Korea, INF Treaty, Nuclear Arms Control, and Election Meddling. Look forward to continuing our dialogue in the near future! pic.twitter.com/tHecH9a9ck
The meeting marked the Russian diplomat’s first official visit to Washington since 2017, and his second Oval Office meeting with Trump.
“Yes, of course, I will. Don’t meddle in the election, please. Don’t meddle in the election,” Trump said, pointing to Putin and flashing a grin.