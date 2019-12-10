“We haven’t even actually discussed elections,” Lavrov told reporters at the Russian Embassy in Washington, D.C.

Russia has in the past put out its version of meetings with U.S. officials first, allowing it to set the narrative.

Trump on Tuesday also tweeted out a photo of the two behind the Resolute Desk, saying they had “a very good meeting” where they discussed trade, nuclear arms control and election meddling.

The meeting was closed to press.