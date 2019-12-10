https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/473988-russian-diplomat-says-election-meddling-wasnt-discussed-at-white

“We haven’t even actually discussed elections,” Lavrov told reporters at the Russian Embassy in Washington, D.C.

Russia has in the past put out its version of meetings with U.S. officials first, allowing it to set the narrative.

  

Trump on Tuesday also tweeted out a photo of the two behind the Resolute Desk, saying they had “a very good meeting” where they discussed trade, nuclear arms control and election meddling. 

The meeting was closed to press.

The meeting marked the Russian diplomat’s first official visit to Washington since 2017, and his second Oval Office meeting with Trump.

During a bilateral meeting with Putin this past June, Trump was asked if he would warn the Russian president against interfering.

“Yes, of course, I will. Don’t meddle in the election, please. Don’t meddle in the election,” Trump said, pointing to Putin and flashing a grin.

