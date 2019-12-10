Some Democratic members of Congress in vulnerable districts are pushing for a censure vote instead of impeachment according to a report in Politico.

The report comes as Democrats announce that there will be a vote to impeach President Donald Trump on two counts, one of abuse of his power, and another of obstructing justice.

Some Democrats believe a censure vote, though unlikely, might get some bipartisan support from Republicans.

“I think it’s certainly appropriate and might be a little more bipartisan, who knows,” said Democratic Rep. Kurt Schrader from Oregon.

“Time’s slipping by,” he added.

Politico says a small group of Democrats met on Monday to discuss the option of censure in order to avoid a trial in the Senate, which would most likely refuse to remove the president and help swing the election to the Republican side.

The report claims about 10 Democrats from districts that voted for Trump met together, including those in New Jersey, New York, and Utah.

“Right now, there’s no other options,” said one member of Congress that attended the meeting. “This is another option.”

But that option is a long shot, especially since House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) already talked down censure in June.

“If the goods are there, you must impeach,” she said at the time. “Censure is nice, but it is not commensurate with the violations of the Constitution should we decide that’s the way to go.”

