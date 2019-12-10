“Star Wars” actors sure hate President Trump.

Daisy Ridley is the latest to profess her hatred for the president of the United States. Ridley has starred in three movies in the ever declining series, including the latest iteration, “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.”

And she thinks “every sane person” should have an issue with Trump.

In an interview with The Guardian, Ridley was asked by Nosheen Iqbal if Disney — which owns the Star Wars empire — tells her what she can and can’t say.

“No. I don’t feel I have to edit what I say – the things that make me angry are the things that make everyone angry.”

Then she added that “everyone is annoyed” with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. “Everyone has an issue with Trump – every sane person anyway,” she added.

She did acknowledge that “other people are so much more articulate than me and say it better.”

“I don’t talk a lot about various things because there are people fighting the good fight, and I know I have safety in that the people I have worked with have loud voices,” Ridley said.

She’s not alone. Star Wars veteran Mark Hamill, who plays Luke Skywalker, also hates Trump.

Hamill in June compared Trump to the horror film “Chucky,” saying, “Now he’s even creepier than he was before.” Hamill has also called for Trump’s star on Hollywood Walk of Fame to be removed and replaced by one for the late Carrie Fisher, who played Princess Leia.

In February, he said flatly: “We hate Trump.”

No, we hate Trump BECAUSE we love America. 🇺🇸 https://t.co/m52Dd1OCoE — Mark HoHoHoHamill (@HamillHimself) February 24, 2019

“Rise of Skywalker” director J.J. Abrams is also a Trump hater — and so, apparently, is the “Star Trek” universe. He signed a letter in 2016 denouncing Trump, which said, “Never has there been a presidential candidate who stands in such complete opposition to the ideals of the Star Trek universe as Donald Trump. His election would take this country backward, perhaps disastrously.”

“His election would take this country backward, perhaps disastrously. We need to elect a president who will move this country forward into the kind of future we all dream of: where personal differences are understood and accepted, where science overrules superstition, where people work together instead of against each other,” said the letter, also signed by actor Chris Pine, who plays Capt. James T. Kirk in the rebooted series.

