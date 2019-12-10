Former Trump Chief Strategist Steve Bannon launched a new radio show and podcast in October – “The War Room” – focusing on the latest impeachment attempt by Democrats on President Donald Trump.

The War Room is now working on a live-stream video of their discussions and interviews.

The War Room —

–With Stephen K. Bannon, Jason Miller, Raheem Kassam, and more…

Live 9-10am EST 7 days a week!

And The War Room will broadcast at 6-7 PM each night!

** The War Room episodes are now posted on the Citizens of the American Public YouTube page.



Everyday for the next two months — or “until the day after the acquittal of Donald J. Trump,” in Mr. Bannon’s words — the War Room to fight impeachment will be broadcast from the Bannon “Embassy” in Washington DC.

The people involved in the radio show, all former Trump aides and supporters, say their intentions are clear: They want to nudge the White House, its allies and the president himself into taking a more focused and aggressive posture to undermine the inquiry currently underway in the House of Representatives.

Listen Live Here.

And here is the live video page—

The post Steve Bannon’s “War Room” Live on The Gateway Pundit 9-10 AM ET – Tuesday 12-10-19 … WITH VIDEO appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.