Guest post by Ted Malloch

President Trump needs to call out and Tweet today a total boycott of AT&T.

They own politically biased CNN, the full-time foe of Trump and conservatives, run by zealot, Jeff Zucker.

AT&T is the telecom giant that gave private telephone logs to Adam ‘Shifty’ Schiff in the shambolic impeachment ordeal.

There should be a price to pay for a company that takes such an anti-American turn. Their stock is failing already and if we boycott them, they could fall off a cliff.

Teach them a lesson! Punish them today.

Watch the well-known journalist, Charlie Gaspirino here explain why this matters:

Here is what any fair-minded Republican and Democrat voter everywhere in the USA can do, especially those that support Trump and want to Keep America Great.

1. Change your phone provider, if you have AT&T.

2. Drop AT&T if you have DIRECTTV, a subsidiary they own, it is a poor offering anyway.

3. Get rid of ALL your AT&T devices.

4. End or switch your AT&T Internet and wireless services

There need to be consequences for bad judgment and for attacks on our duly elected President.

If AT&T wants to continue to act this way, then they can see what happens.

They should most certainly fire Jeff “Mother’ Zucker and show more balance in their reporting and coverage.

President Trump needs to double down on his message of earlier this year, where he said:

“I believe that if people stopped using or subscribing to @ATT, they would be forced to make big changes at @CNN, which is dying in the ratings anyway.”

DO this now and by the new year they may very well change course.

