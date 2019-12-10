THOUSANDS of Trump Supporters lined up hours early in the rain to see President Trump tonight in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

It has been raining in Hershey all day but that didn’t damper the enthusiasm to see President Trump!

Hat Tip Adam for photos

Hah! The line to the Chick-fil-A truck is longer than the line to see any Democrat candidate!

Here’s a close-up of the Chick-fil-A truck.

No wonder Pennsylvanians are excited.

Per capita income has gone up $6000 since President Trump’s inauguration.

THE TRUMP ECONOMIC MIRACLE! Average Income up $6,000 in Pennsylvania since Trump Inauguration!! An AMAZING Number!! 👍👍 pic.twitter.com/FtWbRRuWlY — Jim Hoft (@gatewaypundit) December 10, 2019

The post THOUSANDS Line Up Hours Early in Rain to See President Trump – Line for Chick-fil-A Has More People Than Any Dem Candidate’s Rally! appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.