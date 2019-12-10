Verizon’s portfolio of media brands, which includes Yahoo, AOL, TechCrunch and HuffPost, plans to lay off about 150 people in the US across multiple teams in the organization, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Verizon Media employs around 10,500 people, so these cuts will amount to 1.4% of its work force. It’s unclear which brands will be affected. In January, Verizon Media laid off roughly 800 employees , or about 7% of its staff at the time, as the division’s revenues failed to meet expectations.

A spokesperson for Verizon Media confirmed the layoffs to CNN Business.

“Our goal is to create the best experiences for our consumers and the best platforms for our customers. Today we are investing in premium content, connections and commerce experiences that connect people to their passions and continue to align our resources to opportunities where we feel we can differentiate ourselves and scale faster,” the spokesperson said in a statement.