President TrumpDonald John TrumpSanders urges impeachment trial ‘quickly’ in the Senate US sending 20,000 troops to Europe for largest exercises since Cold War Barr criticizes FBI, says it’s possible agents acted in ‘bad faith’ in Trump probe MORE’s campaign tweeted a doctored clip of the president as Thanos, the villain in the Avengers film franchise.

The clip depicts Trump as Thanos saying “I am inevitable” before snapping his fingers, causing Democratic House leadership to disintegrate in the manner of the climax of “Infinity War,” during which the character dispatches several of the heroes, and half the world’s population, in a similar way.

“House Democrats can push their sham impeachment all they want. President Trump’s re-election is,” the account tweeted.

House Democrats can push their sham impeachment all they want. President Trump’s re-election is . pic.twitter.com/O7o02S26nS — Trump War Room (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TrumpWarRoom) December 10, 2019

Numerous people pointed out that in context, the line “I am inevitable” directly precedes Thanos’s defeat after an attempt at repeating the finger-snap is unsuccessful in “Endgame.”

Y’all know Thanos said that before he lost, right? https://t.co/hhDj51yzyj — Adam Serwer (@AdamSerwer) December 10, 2019

Did you watch the movie??? This is the snap that doesn’t work because Iron Man stole the Infinity Stones moments before. https://t.co/Ot52aiB0yR — ryan teague beckwith (@ryanbeckwith) December 10, 2019

So you’re arguing that Trump is Thanos (“The Mad Titan”) who wants to kill half of all living things, but in the end winds up defeated and dying, taking all of his sycophantic followers down with him? Great work, everyone. https://t.co/gFLPVch2An — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) December 10, 2019