IT AIN’T OVER YET, JAMES COMEY!

US Attorney General Bill Barr shocked the DC elites and liberal media today in his no holds BARRed interview with NBC news.

AG Bill Barr doubled down in an exclusive interview with NBC saying Trump’s campaign, “It was clearly spied upon!”

AG Bill Barr: These irregularities, these misstatements, these omissions were not satisfactorily explained. And I think this leaves open the possibility to infer bad faith. He (IG Horowitz) said people gave me an explanation and I didn’t find anything to contradict it so I don’t have a basis for saying there was improper motive. We haven’t decided the issue of improper motive. Reporter: Have you? AG Bill Barr: No! AG Bill Barr: It was clearly spied upon. I mean that’s what electronic surveillance is. I think wiring people up to go in and talk to people and make recordings of their conversations is spying. I think our nation was turned on its head for three years. I think based on a completely bogus narrative. That was largely fanned and hyped by an irresponsible press… The question real is what was the obective after the election? They kept pressing ahead after their case collapsed!

Via Lou Dobbs Tonight:

