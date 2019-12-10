President TrumpDonald John TrumpSanders urges impeachment trial ‘quickly’ in the Senate US sending 20,000 troops to Europe for largest exercises since Cold War Barr criticizes FBI, says it’s possible agents acted in ‘bad faith’ in Trump probe MORE on Tuesday night appeared to call out security officials over their failure to quickly remove a protestor from a campaign rally in Pennsylvania, lamenting that it was a product of a “political correctness.”

Trump became noticeably frustrated after a woman wearing a black knit “#MeToo” hat and carrying a “grabbing power back” sign disrupted his speech. After stepping a way from the lectern, Trump returned to microphone and repeatedly stated, “get her out.”

Video shared on social media showed the woman walking around in circles and shouting as a security guard tried to contain her. Security eventually escorted her out of the arena. Footage showed one rally attendee attempting to snatch her sign as she neared an exit.

“See, these guys want to be so politically correct. Get her out,” Trump said amid a chorus of boos and jeers from the audience. “See that. I’ll tell you, law enforcement is so great.”

“That particular guy wanted to be so politically correct,” Trump added, before mocking the security guard’s posture. “We don’t want to be politically correct. I don’t know who he was. He didn’t do the greatest job.”

“See, these guys want to be so politically correct — get her out!… We don’t want to be politically correct.” President Trump responds to a protester at #TrumpRallyHershey. pic.twitter.com/l0ZIiTWBHo — The Hill (@thehill) December 11, 2019

Trump rally security tries unsuccessfully to corral the protester wearing the @RefuseFascism shirt with a gigantic pink middle finger on it in Hershey, PA as she dances around them, giving the crowd the finger. Trump was calm at first then started to lose his temper. pic.twitter.com/40lbOeupJW — Marcus J. DiPaola (@marcusdipaola) December 11, 2019

Trump’s rally came the same day House Democrats unveiled two articles of impeachment against the president over his dealings with Ukraine. Trump spent much of his time during his rally speech criticizing Democrats over their handling of the inquiry, deriding it as “stupid.”

During his speech, Trump also rejected the Justice Department Inspector General report that found FBI agents were not motivated by political bias when they launched investigations into associates of Trump’s campaign in 2016.

The president has repeatedly sparked controversy over his comments about demonstrators who have protested at his rallies. He once said at a 2016 rally in Las Vegas that he’d like to punch a protester “in the face.”

Trump also encouraged his supporters at another rally that year to “knock the crap” out of any protesters causing trouble.

“I promise you, I will pay for the legal fees,” Trump said.