President TrumpDonald John TrumpSanders urges impeachment trial ‘quickly’ in the Senate US sending 20,000 troops to Europe for largest exercises since Cold War Barr criticizes FBI, says it’s possible agents acted in ‘bad faith’ in Trump probe MORE has paid more than $2 million in damages as part of a court-ordered settlement stemming from allegations that his defunct charity misused funds, according to New York Attorney General Letitia James (D).

“Not only has the Trump Foundation shut down for its misconduct, but the president has been forced to pay $2 million for misusing charitable funds for his own political gain,” James said in a statement released Tuesday.

James said Trump’s payment has been distributed among eight charities: the Army Emergency Relief, the Children’s Aid Society, Citymeals on Wheels, Give an Hour, Martha’s Table, the United Negro College Fund, the United Way of National Capital Area and the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum, according to the statement.

Each charity received $476,140.41, James said.

In addition, Trump will be subject to restrictions and supervision if he attempts to create a new charity in New York state.

Attorneys for the Trump Foundation accused James’ office of using the payment to distract from another trial they lost during the day, saying the case was “amicably resolved weeks ago.”

“The legacy of the Trump Foundation — which gave away many millions to those most in need at virtually no cost — is secure,” attorneys Marc Mukasey and Alan Futerfas said in a statement.

The Trump Foundation agreed to shut down last year in the face of the ongoing lawsuit by the New York attorney general’s office. But the attorney general continued pursuing the lawsuit in search of restitution and other penalties.

The New York Supreme Court last month ordered Trump to pay $2 million in damages as part of a settlement stemming from a June 2018 civil lawsuit filed by the state attorney general’s office against him, his three eldest children and the Trump Foundation that alleged violations of campaign finance law.

Trump and his attorneys have repeatedly claimed the lawsuit was politically motivated, accusing James of running for office last year on an “anti-Trump” campaign.

Updated at 3:50 p.m.