Even as Republicans and Democrats hurl harsh insults at each other over the impeachment process, the two parties are actually cooperating on issues in which they have a common interest, the Washington Examiner reported on Tuesday.

President Donald Trump “has more relationships than anybody would care to confess with Democrats,” a source told the Examiner, adding that he is “a very willing partner” when negotiating his priorities with Congress.

The prime example of this is that the president and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi appear to be ready to announce an agreement on the new North American trade deal, according to Politico.

A House Democrat told the Examiner that US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer has worked in good faith with Democrats to make this possible.

But there also has reportedly been progress in achieving agreements between the two sides on other issues – such as health policy, education, and finalizing a budget deal.

The Democrats appear to be motivated by a desire to ward off criticism that as they press full-speed ahead in the impeachment process, they are abandoning their responsibility for necessary legislative action that could help the American people.

However, even as this is being accomplished, there has been little public acknowledgement of the cooperation in the heated partisan climate exacerbated by the impeachment inquiry.