President Donald Trump quickly blasted House Democrats on Tuesday in a four-post Twitter rant after they announced two articles of impeachment over his alleged activities regarding Ukraine, calling the process — in all capital letters in one post — a “WITCH HUNT!”

“Nadler just said that I ‘pressured Ukraine to interfere in our 2020 election,'” Trump said in another tweet, referring to comments from House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., during the announcement.

“Ridiculous, and he knows that is not true,” the president continued. “Both the president and foreign minister of Ukraine said, many times, that there ‘WAS NO PRESSURE.’

“Nadler and the Dems know this, but refuse to acknowledge!” Trump said.

In another post, the president hit House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., who oversaw the first phase of the investigation.

“Shifty Schiff, a totally corrupt politician, made up a horrible and fraudulent statement, read it to Congress, and said those words came from me,” Trump said, referring to Schiff’s statement that he read at the beginning of his panel’s hearings.

“He got caught, was very embarrassed, yet nothing happened to him for committing this fraud,” the president said. “He’ll eventually have to answer for this!”

And, in a final post, Trump said: “Read the Transcripts! ‘Us’ is a reference to USA, not me!”

Democrats announced two articles of impeachment against President Trump, abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, regarding Ukraine.

Voting could occur within days in the Judiciary Committee and by Christmas in the full House.

Should the articles be approved by the Democratic-controlled chamber, they will be sent to the Senate, which is controlled by Republicans, for adjudication.

Under the U.S. Constitution, a Senate trial, which could allow President Trump and his lawyers to present a defense, would be presided over by the chief justice of the Supreme Court, currently John Roberts.

President Trump has long insisted that he had done nothing wrong and his re-election campaign called the announcement “rank partisanship.”