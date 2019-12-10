Supporters at President TrumpDonald John TrumpSanders urges impeachment trial ‘quickly’ in the Senate US sending 20,000 troops to Europe for largest exercises since Cold War Barr criticizes FBI, says it’s possible agents acted in ‘bad faith’ in Trump probe MORE’s rally in Hershey, Pa., on Tuesday expressed frustration with House Democrats after they unveiled articles of impeachment against the president earlier in the day.

In a segment NBC News released on Tuesday night, reporter Monica Alba spoke to a number of supporters as they waited in line ahead of the rally about the latest development in the impeachment inquiry.

“Every time the Democrats do something outrageous to push for this nonsensical impeachment, it motivates me to make another $25 donation to the campaign,” one man donning a “Make America Great Again” hat and pin bearing the same slogan told the network.

“I swear as long as I live I will never vote for a Democrat again,” he said, adding: “I don’t care if it’s my best friend or a relative of mine. I will never vote for a Democrat as long as I live.”

One woman, also wearing “Make America Great Again” apparel, said she believed the impeachment inquiry is “really going to help him in the election.”

“People are fed up with the Democrats, how they’re acting,” she added.

A third supporter wearing red, white and blue strings on her hat said she was “breaking up” over the news of the impeachment articles, which charge the president with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress over his dealings with Ukraine.

“And I’m very upset today,” she said. “I’m glad I’m here. But I think it’s so hard because he’s done such a great job and this is the way that he’s being treated. It’s very upsetting to me.”

House Democrats unveiled their articles of impeachment against Trump 11 weeks after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) announced the formal launch of the impeachment inquiry.

Trump lashed out at the impeachment efforts during his rally Tuesday night, calling it “the lightest, weakest impeachment.”

“They’re impeaching me. You want to know why? Because they want to win an election,” Trump asserted.

His rally in Pennsylvania marks his first in the swing state in several months.

Trump won Pennsylvania with 48.2 percent of the vote in 2016. Then-Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonDOJ backs ex-Trump campaign aide Rick Gates’s probation request The media have fallen out of love with Bernie, but have voters? Trump request for Ukrainian ‘favor’ tops notable quote list MORE won 47.5 percent.

A poll released last month by Muhlenberg College and Morning Call showed former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenThe media have fallen out of love with Bernie, but have voters? Top Zelensky aide refutes Sondland testimony The great AI debate: What candidates are (finally) saying about artificial intelligence MORE and Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenThe media have fallen out of love with Bernie, but have voters? Buttigieg surrogate on candidate’s past consulting work: ‘I don’t think it matters’ Steyer rolls out 5B plan to invest in historically black colleges MORE (D-Mass.) and Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSanders urges impeachment trial ‘quickly’ in the Senate The media have fallen out of love with Bernie, but have voters? Steyer rolls out 5B plan to invest in historically black colleges MORE (I-Vt.) each leading the president by 5 points or more in the state.