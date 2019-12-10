President Donald Trump hailed the support of Democrats for his U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement just moments after House Democrats released two articles of impeachment against him.

Trump tweeted Tuesday morning: “America’s great USMCA Trade Bill is looking good. It will be the best and most important trade deal ever made by the USA. Good for everybody – Farmers, Manufacturers, Energy, Unions – tremendous support. Importantly, we will finally end our Country’s worst Trade Deal, NAFTA!”

And he added: “Looking like very good Democrat support for USMCA. That would be great for our Country!”

Both tweets came after House Democrats announced two articles of impeachment against the president — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.