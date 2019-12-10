House Democrats have announced two grounds on which they plan to seek the impeachment of President Donald Trump — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. Neither satisfies the express constitutional criteria for impeachment, which are limited to “treason, bribery or other high crimes and misdemeanors.” Neither are crimes or misdemeanors, high or low. Neither are mentioned in the Constitution.

Both are so vague and open-ended that they could be applied in partisan fashion by a majority of the House against almost any president from the opposing party. Both are precisely what the framers rejected at their constitutional convention. Both raise the “greatest danger” — in Hamilton’s words — that the decision to impeach will be based on “the comparative strength of parties,” rather than on “innocence or guilt.”

That danger is now coming to pass, as House Democrats seek for the first time in history to impeach a president without having at least some bipartisan support. Nor can they find support in the words of the Constitution, or in the history of its adoption. A majority of the House is simply making it up as they go along — and thereby placing themselves not only above the law but above the Constitution.

In doing so, they are following the view of Congresswoman Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) who has infamously pronounced that, when it comes to impeachment, “there is no law.” In her view, shared by some others, the criteria for impeaching a president is whatever a majority of the House wants it to be, regardless of what the Constitution mandates.

This reductionistic and lawless view confuses what a majority of the House can get away with — if there is no judicial review — and what the constitutional duty of all House members is: to support, defend and apply the Constitution as written, not as it can be stretched to fit the actions of an opposition or unpopular president.

If the House votes to impeach President TrumpDonald John TrumpLawmakers release defense bill with parental leave-for-Space-Force deal House Democrats expected to unveil articles of impeachment Tuesday Houston police chief excoriates McConnell, Cornyn and Cruz on gun violence MORE on grounds not authorized by the Constitution, its action, in the words of Hamilton, “is void.” As he put it in Federalist 78, “no legislative act, therefore, contrary to the Constitution, can be valid.” If this is indeed the case, then the Senate will be confronted with a constitutional dilemma, if and when it receives a void and invalid impeachment. It will have to decide whether to proceed with a trial of charges that are unconstitutional, and therefore void.

An analogy from ordinary criminal cases may be imperfect but informative: If a grand jury were to indict a citizen on an unconstitutional “crime” — say, marrying a person of a different race — the trial judge would immediately dismiss the indictment and refuse to subject the defendant to a trial. The House plays a role similar to that of a grand jury in the impeachment context, and the Senate plays a role similar to the trial court. In a presidential impeachment, the chief justice of the Supreme Court presides and rules on legal and evidentiary issues.

This is all uncharted ground, and it is difficult to predict how it will play out in the short term. In the long term, it is highly unlikely that President Trump will be removed by a two-thirds vote of the Republican-controlled Senate. But, in the meantime, the unconstitutional action by a majority of the House to impeach a president on grounds not specified in the Constitution will do considerable damage to the rule of law.

Alan Dershowitz Alan Morton DershowitzThe House Judiciary Committee’s fundamental choice ‘Presidents are not kings’ — but neither is Congress above the law Sunday shows — New impeachment phase dominates MORE is professor emeritus at Harvard Law School and author of “The Case Against the Democratic House Impeaching Trump” and “Guilt by Accusation: The Challenge of Proving Innocence in the Age of #MeToo.”