A 16-year-old girl was held captive for five days in an apartment by a group of men who forced her to have sex 200 times for money.

Police arrested five men on Saturday in Chaperon-Vert Gentilly, a suburb of Paris, after raiding the apartment which had been used as a makeshift brothel, Le Parisien reports. The suspects are aged between 17 and 22, with two already being known to police for prior drug convictions.

According to the victim, she had been a runaway who soon found herself getting into prostitution in the no-go Paris suburbs of Seine-Saint-Denis, which she claimed was of her own volition at the time.

She then stated that she ended up at the apartment in Chaperon-Vert where customers would contact her on a dating website for sex. Soon after, the teen was forced to stay in the apartment and only allowed to sleep between two or three hours per night.

The teen eventually managed to discover the address of the apartment and contacted her mother who tipped off the police.

One-Third of Young Prostitutes in Paris No-Go Suburbs Under 15-Years-Old https://t.co/XGzxmt0n7z — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) November 13, 2019

In the tenth floor apartment, police are said to have found what Le Parisien described as a nearly-rotten mattress along with a garbage bag full of used condoms. Money and a book of accounting were also found at the scene.

Such cases are on the rise across France with the prosecutor’s office of Créteil claiming that last year they saw 20 cases compared to just three cases five years ago.

Last month, a report published by the Observatory of Violence Against Women in Seine-Saint-Denis revealed that nearly a third of all underage prostitutes in Paris’s no-go suburbs are under the age of 15, with some as young as just six years old being forced into prostitution.

The study also revealed that in half of the cases, the “clients”, or abusers, used social media and the internet to facilitate sexual exploitation with minors.

@TomlinsonCJ Follow Chris Tomlinson on Twitter ator email at ctomlinson(at)breitbart.com