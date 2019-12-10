UPDATE: The New York Times reports that one officer was killed in addition to an officer who was wounded.

NJ Gov. Phil Murphy (D) released a statement saying: ” Our thoughts and prayers are with the men and women of the Jersey City Police Department, especially with the officers shot during this standoff, and with the residents and schoolchildren currently under lockdown.”

Original story below:

A New Jersey police officer was wounded Tuesday afternoon when at least one gunman opened fire from within a cemetery.

ABC 7 reports that one gunman was shooting at the officer, while ABC News reports that two gunmen were shooting. The suspect or suspects then fled to a nearby bodega, where shots continued to be fired at responding officers.

The shooting caused police to pull back for better defensive placements. NBC New York reports that Jersey City SWAT has been called in.

Massive police response to an alleged police involved shooting in Jersey City today…. pic.twitter.com/0gOqWHbWTh — Once Again RUfanEsq. (@fparisi14) December 10, 2019

A law enforcement official described the incident as an “ambush” of the New Jersey officer.

Schools in the area are on lockdown.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.