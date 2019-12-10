On Tuesday, “Louder with Crowder” host Steven Crowder addressed YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki’s recent announcement that the video platform will soon be introducing new policies to regulate content.

“The YouTube Purge is happening,” Crowder stated. “We don’t know exactly what the new policies are or how they will be enforced,” he said, noting that Wojcicki’s announcement specified that “you will only find out all the details after the policies are in effect.”

“This is a big deal and it will affect a lot of you. It will certainly affect our channel,” he added. “I don’t know how long we’ll be here.”

Watch the video below to hear Crowder give you an update on the new policies and what it means for you:

[embedded content]

Urgent. The Youtube “Purge” is coming…



youtu.be



