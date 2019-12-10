U.S. Women’s National Team star and social justice activist Megan Rapinoe was honored as “Sportsperson of the Year” by Sports Illustrated magazine on Monday, and the athlete used time during her acceptance speech to slam the publication for lack of diversity.

What are the details?

“While we don’t get to choose what it is we witness, we are the gatekeepers of those stories, and we do get to decide how we bear witness to the world around us and to the truth that we see,” Rapinoe told the audience. “It is true that I am the fourth woman deserving of this award? I don’t think so.”

The honoree then criticized Sports Illustrated further for a lack of diversity in its writers, saying, “Is it true that so few writers of color deserve to be featured in this publication? No. Is it true that so few women’s voices deserve to be heard and deserve to be read in this publication? I don’t think so.”

Sports Illustrated did not immediately respond to FOX Business‘ request for comment on Rapinoe’s remarks, but Sports Illustrated writer Grant Wahl appeared to agree with the soccer star’s message when he posted a clip of her speech on Twitter and stated that she was “speaking truth.”

The “Sportsperson of the Year” went on to take another shot at the publication honoring her while speaking to Reuters at the event, telling the outlet, “Sports Illustrated needs to look at itself and think, ‘what kind of story are we telling our subscribers and are we telling the country about sports in America? As a sports news organization, what news are you reporting? There seems to be a heavy bias on the guys.”

The soccer player — who engaged in a public feud with President Donald Trump earlier this year after declaring she’s “not going to the f—ing White House” — further told reporters at the Sports Illustrated award banquet that she is fiercely committed to seeing a Democrat in the White House in 2020.

“I think the most important thing is to get that maniac out of the White House,” Rapinoe told Reuters.

Anything else?

Rapinoe has become a household name not only for role in her team winning the World Cup, but for her support of fellow-anthem-kneeling-athlete Colin Kaepernick. Sports Illustrated further praised the star for her team’s ongoing pay dispute with the United States Soccer Federation.