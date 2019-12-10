Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff, Maxine Waters, Adam Schiff and other liberal committee members announced their Articles of Impeachment on Tuesday morning at 9 AM ET.

Democrats are still not through with their investigation.

— Abuse of Power

— Obstruction of Congress

That’s all they could come up with.

What happened to the coercion, extortion, pay-for-play and bribery charges?

Democrats want the public to believe that if President Trump tried to defend himself from their communist show trial should be charged with obstruction.

Jerry Nadler, “Unlike President Trump we understand that our duty is to protect the Constitution and the American people.”

Next up is serial liar Adam Schiff is spewing his lies again.

This is the day President Trump won reelection.

