A holiday sweater featuring a wide-eyed Santa Claus prepared to snort cocaine has been pulled from Walmart Canada’s online store and the mega retailer is now apologizing for the mishap.

The product, which was sold by a third-party retailer called FUN Wear, shows a version of Santa Claus sitting on a couch before a coffee table with three lines of snow representing cocaine powder on it.

To make matters worse, the product description on Walmart was in no way trying to hide the insinuation.

“We all know how snow works,” the description reads. “It’s white, powdery and the best snow comes straight from South America. That’s bad news for jolly old St. Nick, who lives far away in the North Pole.”

“That’s why Santa really likes to savor the moment when he gets his hands on some quality, grade A, Colombian snow,” it continues. “It’s exactly what he needs to get inspired for Christmas Eve.”

“These sweaters, sold by a third-party seller on Walmart.ca (our website in Canada), do not represent Walmart’s values and have no place on our website,” Walmart said in a statement to CBS News. “We have removed these products from our marketplace. We apologize for any unintended offense this may have caused.”

The product was also discontinued on FUN Wear’s site, but a cached version of the product page can still be viewed here.

The product description on FUN wear argues that, without performance enhancing drugs, there is simply no way that Santa could complete his job requirements.

“Look, we really hate to burst anyone’s bubble here, but let’s review the facts: ONE MAN, delivering ALL OF THE WORLD’S PRESENTS IN ONE NIGHT? We believe in Santa. We really do. But we don’t think we need to point out the obvious, do we? OK, here it goes: there is no way this feat is possible without some…performance enhancing…help.”