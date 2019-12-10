A police officer, two suspects and three civilians were killed Tuesday in an ambush at a kosher market in Jersey City, New Jersey.

CBS New York reported the suspects were sought by police for questioning in a previous homicide when they opened fire at a cemetery.

They then drove to the grocery store where a two-hour gun battle followed.

Four officers were shot and wounded, and one did not survive, despite being rushed to a hospital, the report said.

“It’s one of our best police officers, and a tough day for the Jersey police,” said Mayor Steven Fulop.

Authorities discounted the suggestion that the violence was terror-related.

But they said the motive remained unclear.

CBS said local schools were locked down for hours when the battle erupted.

The report said: “During the height of the gun battle, dozens of shots could be heard going off as police engaged the suspects in the vicinity of Martin Luther King Drive and Bayview Avenue. Officers wearing tactical gear and carrying long guns swarmed the scene in armored vehicles. New Jersey State Police said they deployed canine units, the bomb squad, aviation units and tactical squads among other resources to the scene. The NYPD’s Emergency Services Unit also was brought in to assist.”

A witness told the station that when the shots erupted, people started running from what he described as a “war zone.”

President Trump was briefed on the violence.

DailyMail.com reported the shooters were juveniles. A male and a female were dead, and a third suspect was being sought.

The shooting occurred at the JC Kosher Supermarket.

WABC reported the first shots were at Bay View Cemetery, where a suspect fired on a police officer.

But the battle quickly moved to the grocery.