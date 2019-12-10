Last week, the Republican National Committee (RNC) went after congressional Democrats in a digital ad that uses their own words to obliterate House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s claim that impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump are not at all partisan.

The ad starts with Pelosi telling reporters that impeachment has “absolutely nothing to do with politics.”

Rep. Pelosi has repeatedly claimed that impeachment is not about removing Trump from office because of his politics, though she has also publicly stated, “We cannot accept a second term for Donald Trump.”

“This is a very sad time for our country. There is no joy in this,” the leading Democrat said in September about impeachment, according to ABC News. “We must be somber, we must be prayerful and we must pursue the facts further to make a decision as to, Did this violate the Constitution of the United States? Which I believe it did.”

“I’m heartbroken about it,” Pelosi claimed.

“None of us came here to impeach a president,” the house speaker echoed in November, according to Politico. “This is a very serious event in our country. We wish it could have been avoided,” she added.

The bulk of the ad then focuses on House Democrats admitting publicly that their goal has always been to remove Trump from office. The Daily Wire outlined, last month:

Socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY) : “This is about preventing a potentially disastrous outcome from occuring next year.”

: “This is about preventing a potentially disastrous outcome from occuring next year.” Dina Titus (NV) : “I’d like to impeach the bastard right now.”

: “I’d like to impeach the bastard right now.” Adam Schiff (CA) : “That charlatan in the White House.”

: “That charlatan in the White House.” Nancy Pelosi (CA) : “An imposter,” and “We cannot accept a second term for Donald Trump.”

: “An imposter,” and “We cannot accept a second term for Donald Trump.” Maxine Waters (CA) : “He really should be punished,” and “ I am not running for anything except the impeachment of Trump.”

: “He really should be punished,” and “ I am not running for anything except the impeachment of Trump.” Rashida Tlaib (MI) : “We’re gonna impeach the mother**ker.”

: “We’re gonna impeach the mother**ker.” Al Green (TX): “If we don’t impeach this president, he will get reelected.”

“This has absolutely nothing to do with politics,” Pelosi repeats, before the text, “It’s All About Politics,” pops up on screen and closes out the ad.

WATCH:

Nancy Pelosi claims impeachment is not about politics. Then why has she been conducting focus groups on it? It’s ALL politics and her own caucus has admitted it! pic.twitter.com/mNME1RIuI0 — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) December 5, 2019

On Tuesday, House Democrats officially announced that they are bringing two articles of impeachment against Trump: “abuse of power” and “obstruction of Congress.”

“Trump’s alleged abuse of power, the Democrats contend, relates to his attempt to ‘pressure’ Ukraine into investigating his political rival, former Vice President Joe Biden, which Nadler described in the press conference as having ‘compromised our national security and threatened the integrity of our elections,’” The Daily Wire reported. “The Democrats also maintain that the president’s unwillingness to cooperate with their inquiry is grounds for impeachment.”

Trump responded to the Democrats’ announcement via Twitter, posting: “(Judiciary Chairman Jerry) Nadler just said that I ‘pressured Ukraine to interfere in our 2020 Election.’ Ridiculous, and he knows that is not true. Both the President & Foreign Minister of Ukraine said, many times, that there ‘WAS NO PRESSURE.’ Nadler and the Dems know this, but refuse to acknowledge!”

The president added in a follow-up tweet: “WITCH HUNT!”

Nadler just said that I “pressured Ukraine to interfere in our 2020 Election.” Ridiculous, and he knows that is not true. Both the President & Foreign Minister of Ukraine said, many times, that there “WAS NO PRESSURE.” Nadler and the Dems know this, but refuse to acknowledge! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 10, 2019

WITCH HUNT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 10, 2019

Related: Democrats Announce Impeachment Articles; Trump Responds: Dems Refuse To Acknowledge Key Fact