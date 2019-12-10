http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/hauSYvNOAS8/

President Donald Trump will speak at a campaign rally in Hershey, Pennsylvania on Tuesday.

The president is expected to begin speaking at 7:00 p.m. EST.

Thousands of supporters lined up in the rain for the rally several hours before it began.

