President Donald Trump will speak at a campaign rally in Hershey, Pennsylvania on Tuesday.
The president is expected to begin speaking at 7:00 p.m. EST.
Thousands of supporters lined up in the rain for the rally several hours before it began.
Greetings from a rainy Hershey, PA, where Pres. Trump is holding a rally in 9+ hours and this crowd is already gathering – pic.twitter.com/zkZlrTcMoS
— Kailani Koenig (@kailanikm) December 10, 2019
Despite it being over 12 hours til the start time… @realDonaldTrump supporters were already showing up ready for the @POTUS & @VP’s rally happening in Hershey tonight.
Some first timers, others have been to several #POTUS rallies.
Full coverage on @fox43 📺📲 #ExpectMore pic.twitter.com/VaseUdTSrM
— Bryanna Gallagher (@BGallagherTV) December 10, 2019
Large line in the rain to get into Trump’s Hershey, PA rally right now— POTUS will head here tonight hours after Dems announced articles of impeachment pic.twitter.com/yEI9FY4JoY
— Will Steakin (@wsteaks) December 10, 2019