President Trump is holding a campaign rally in Hershey, Pa., on Tuesday night.

Trump is set to appear at the event hours after House Democrats introduced articles of impeachment against him, charging him with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress over his dealings with Ukraine.

The president called the move “ridiculous” and ripped the impeachment process as a “witch hunt” in a series of tweets. He also touted a deal reached with congressional Democrats to bring up his signature trade agreement for a vote.

Trump characterized the deal with Democrats to vote on his U.S.-Canada-Mexico Agreement (USMCA) as a “silver lining to impeachment.”

The president’s rally Tuesday is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

