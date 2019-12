Republican Rep. Greg Steube went off on corrupt Democrat lawyer Barry Berke during Monday’s impeachment hearings, who has given hundreds of thousands of dollars to Democrat political campaigns.

Steube then turned his attention on Democrat hack attorney Goldman and tore into him, too!

WATCH:

The post WATCH: Rep. Greg Steube GOES OFF On Partisan Democrat Lawyer Barry Berke During Monday Impeachment Hearing appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.