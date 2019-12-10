Sixteen-year-old Mason High School student Sadie Earegood claims Paul Kato, a media technology teacher at the Michigan school, physically assaulted her when he ripped her “Women for Trump” pin off her shirt.

Earegood has filed a police report against the teacher and is waiting for the school to take action over the alleged incident.

According to the student, Mr. Kato sparked the interaction by confronting Earegood over the pro-Trump pin, Wilks 10 News reported Tuesday.

Kato allegedly told the girl he didn’t like her pin. “He’s talking about the ‘Women for Trump’ pin and I said, ‘that’s fine you don’t have to like it, we can have our opinions,’” she recalled.

“He grabbed [the pin] and I pulled, I tried to push his hand away and he grabbed my shoulder,” the high school junior explained. “(He) just kind of put his hand there, and then he started pulling more and more and I just started backing up.”

“I was really shocked that a teacher, especially, would do that,” Earegood said.

Mr. Kato then allegedly put the “Women for Trump” pin upside down on his own shirt, “stating that it ‘belonged that way,’” the news report said.

“Once we have a complete understanding of the situation, we will take appropriate action,” read a statement concerning the incident from Mason Superintendent Ronald Drzewicki.

Earegood said she and her mother “filed a police report after school that day.”

The incident in question occurred on December 5, and authorities have confirmed that they are responding to an assault report that allegedly happened at the school on that day.

“I made a criminal assault and larceny report against the teacher,” said Capi Earegood, the student’s mother. “He had no right to put his hands on my child over a pin or anything else. The first amendment gives everyone the right to express their freedom of speech. No one should get that upset about someone wearing a political pin.”

The teenage told News 10 that she will not be intimated into hiding her political views over the alleged incident.

“I just want him to know that it’s not okay to do that,” Earegood said. “I want this to be a learning experience for other teachers, and I’m not going to stop wearing my political stuff.”

As reported by The Daily Wire last November, a high school student from the Hudson Valley area in New York, who wished to remain anonymous, said he was challenged by his liberal creative writing teacher for being a Latino Trump supporter. The student captured most of the back-and-forth on video.

“Within the heated political exchange, the liberal teacher perpetuated the notion of rampant anti-black racist police shootings in America, claimed she was ‘smarter’ than the dictionary, suggested FBI statistics were bunk because the organization is ‘seeded’ in white supremacy, and accused the Latino student of being a brainwashed ‘radical,’” The Daily Wire reported. “Although the 12th grader cited statistics and facts, the teacher maintained her victimhood narrative and carried on the debate for what the student said was well over the ten minutes captured on camera.”

WATCH:

A male teacher is under investigation by police in Michigan for assaulting a 16-year-old female student, Sadie, over her #WomenForTrump pin. “He grabbed it and I pulled and I tried to push his hand away and he grabbed my shoulder.” We #StandWithSadie!https://t.co/GjwdigGShy pic.twitter.com/TjXWO5zj2L — Trump War Room (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TrumpWarRoom) December 10, 2019