House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff, Maxine Waters and other liberal chairmen announced their Articles of Impeachment against President Trump on Tuesday morning.

As Pelosi was making her announcement from the lectern, all people noticed was her nose — she had a bandage on the side of her nose.

Pelosi, 79, is literally falling apart — she always slurs her words, forgets what year we are in and now her nose is bandaged up.

And people noticed.

Is it me – or did Nancy Pelosi’s nose look like it partied with Hunter Biden last night? — Catturd (@catturd2) December 10, 2019

Did pelosi draw on her nose. What’s the black mark? — ⚓ Sarah Hlebiczki ⚓ (@SarahWHlebiczki) December 10, 2019

Pelosi nose about to fall off LIVE on TV — Amel (@AmelFl) December 10, 2019

omg pelosi prosthetic nose fell off “their is a god” pic.twitter.com/uaL5BHP0hN — Jenoe Gordon (@JenoeGordon) December 10, 2019

Can these people look any more ridiculous and is Nancy Pelosi’s nose falling off? #impeachment pic.twitter.com/nFKzGmBLj8 — Desirée Electra (@Mas_Covfefe) December 10, 2019

Democrats are still not through with their investigation.

— Abuse of Power

— Obstruction of Congress

That’s all they could come up with.

Their “quid pro quo” and bribery charges disappeared after the sham impeachment show trials proved Trump did nothing wrong in his dealings with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

After denying President Trump due process, denying the Minority their right to bring in witnesses and introduce evidence during the impeachment hearings, the Democrats are accusing Trump of abusing his power.

The President has the right to executive privilege, but the Democrats are accusing him of ‘Obstruction of Congress’ — this is all the Dems have going into 2020 because they do not have a viable candidate who can beat Trump at the ballot box.

This isn’t the first time that Pelosi’s nose has drawn attention. She was recently photographed with something weird on the tip of her nose.

What is wrong with Pelosi? She is almost 80 years old and still in Congress after DECADES! TERM LIMITS!

The post ‘What is Wrong with Pelosi’s Nose?’ – Pelosi Announces Impeachment Articles with Bandage on Her Nose appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.