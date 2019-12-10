The news with the biggest reach tended to find Democrats and Republicans in roughly equal fashion. Hurricane Dorian topped the list for both parties, as did the college admission scandal, dubbed “Operation Varsity Blues,” involving Hollywood actresses, business leaders and other wealthy parents; deadly mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio; and Georgia and Alabama’s controversial moves to restrict abortion.

Democrats were more likely than Republicans to hear about most of the news events polled, with the biggest gap seen on the revelations that the Trump administration continued to separate migrant children from their families apprehended at the U.S.-Mexico border after announcing that it had rescinded the policy.