(AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE) — Looking at page after page of childhood photos, Xiaogunzhu was drawn to an image of a French-Irish boy with smiling dark blue eyes. But she was not admiring her lover’s family album, she was browsing a catalogue of potential sperm donors – the 39-year-old is one of an increasing number of affluent single women in China seeking a child, but not a husband.

Unmarried women in China are largely barred from accessing sperm banks and in vitro fertilisation (IVF) treatment, forcing them to seek options abroad.

Her choice made – donor #14471 on the website of a Californian sperm bank – Xiaogunzhu flew to the United States to begin the first rounds of treatment.

