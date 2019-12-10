A project of a woman photographer offers an opportunity for boys to be part of a “series of photos of little boys dressed as their favorite princesses — together with their favorite princesses.” The photographer admits that her aim is to promote the idea of boys dressing up as girls so it will be become normalized.

The Boys Can Be Princesses, Too Project’s founder, photographer Kitty Wolf, was the owner of Princesscapades Princess Parties, which has closed, but on the website for that business, it notes,“If you’re wondering about the Boys Can Be Princesses Too Project, it is continuing on without Princesscapades!”

The website offers a link to a Facebook page for The Boys Can Be Princesses, Too Project, which states, ”The Boys Can Be Princesses Too Project is an ongoing photo project started by Kitty Wolf Photography designed to show support for kids and parents of kids that choose to play as princesses, no matter their gender. By putting more pictures of boys as princesses out into the world, we show everyone that it’s ok to play as whoever you want, even if it’s a boy in a ballgown.”

The Facebook page links to a website for The Boys Can Be Princesses Too Project, where Wolf writes:

When I say “can be a princess,” I mean they can be a princess when they play the same way they can be a superhero when they play, even though neither is literally possible by definition. I simply feel that a child’s imagination should not be limited by their gender. That’s why I have decided to produce a series of photos showing little boys dressed as their favorite princess, together WITH their favorite princess! I know there are little boys out there that love these fairy tale characters just as much as the little girls we meet doing princess parties. Our interactions with them have been, for whatever reasons, few and far between, but we see these boys, we know them, and we love them! Therefore, our goal here is to show these boys and world that it is perfectly acceptable for boys to admire and even dress like princesses. I want to show them it’s ok for boys to dress up as their heroes, even if that means they’re twirling around in a ball gown. Overall, I want everyone to see it’s ok to be who you are and like what you like! No child should feel ashamed of the things that bring them joy.

The real agenda of the project is stated in the section labeled “Collaborate,” under which is written:

Being an Official Boys Can Be Princesses Too Project Collaborator means that you can host your own photo shoots in your own city to help spread our message all over the world! Official Collaborator’s (sic) will get to use the official Boys Can Be Princesses Too logo on their photos AND have their photos displayed on the official Boys Can Be Princesses Too website and Facebook page! The more photos of boys playing princess we put out there, the more people will see them and the more normal it will become!

H/T Activist Mommy