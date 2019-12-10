A group of Antifa militants staged a protest in Seattle over the weekend, conservative journalist Andy Ngo reported, and the notoriously violent leftists did their usual Antifa thing: Dressing in black hoodies, wearing masks, and taunting police.

Image source: YouTube screenshot

The officers appeared to be protecting a small group of pro-America demonstrators.

Image source: YouTube screenshot

Burn, baby, burn



At one point the Antifa militants burned a thin blue line American flag while standing at the base of the statue of John Harte McGraw, Washington’s second governor.

Image source: YouTube screenshot

But a police officer sprayed the fire out — which ignited anger among Antifa militants.

Image source: YouTube screenshot

One militant actually yelled at the cop who doused the flames, “What the f*** is wrong with you?”

Another Antifa guy shouted, “Suck a d**k, you fat motherf***ers!”

Undeterred, the Antifa faithful grabbed the partially burned flag and lit it on fire again — which made them all very happy, including one woman protesting with Antifa, who stood out due to her lack of a mask and the pink accents with her clothing.

Image source: YouTube screenshot

When you mess with the bull



At another point amid Antifa’s antics, that same woman decked out in pink tried rushing the cops’ bike line. Video shows her running at the officers and getting shoved backward.

Image source: YouTube screenshot

Now, most folks at this point would acquire some mental clarity and conclude that messing with cops in this way is a bad idea. But this is Antifa we’re talking about, and given that they tend to get away with a quite a bit, the woman naturally ran at the police line again.

Image source: YouTube screenshot

Her second attempt to rush cops, however, was met with a bit more force — and the officers put her butt right on the pavement.

Image source: YouTube screenshot

Outrage



The other Antifa militants ran over to help the woman up and move her away from police.

Image source: YouTube screenshot

And one officer made it very clear to them all: “Do not rush into a bike line!”

Image source: YouTube screenshot

With that, all the Antifa dudes could do was yell at police some more and hold aloft a communist flag.

Image source: YouTube screenshot

And the peaceful, pro-USA demonstrators simply soldiered on.

Here’s the clip. (Content warning: Language):

[embedded content]

ANTIFA Clashes With Police In Seattle



youtu.be

