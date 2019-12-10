Andrew YangAndrew YangSanders urges impeachment trial ‘quickly’ in the Senate The great AI debate: What candidates are (finally) saying about artificial intelligence Poll: Biden leads Democratic field, Warren drops to third place MORE has qualified for the December Democratic presidential debate after notching 5 percent in a new national poll released on Tuesday.

Yang is the seventh candidate to qualify for the debate, which is slated to take place in Los Angeles on Dec. 19. The six other candidates who have already secured their spots on stage are former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenThe media have fallen out of love with Bernie, but have voters? Top Zelensky aide refutes Sondland testimony The great AI debate: What candidates are (finally) saying about artificial intelligence MORE, Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSanders urges impeachment trial ‘quickly’ in the Senate The media have fallen out of love with Bernie, but have voters? Steyer rolls out 5B plan to invest in historically black colleges MORE (I-Vt.), Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenThe media have fallen out of love with Bernie, but have voters? Buttigieg surrogate on candidate’s past consulting work: ‘I don’t think it matters’ Steyer rolls out 5B plan to invest in historically black colleges MORE (D-Mass.), Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharPoll: Biden leads Democratic field, Warren drops to third place ‘Minor league cities’ need new federal partnership The Hill’s Morning Report – Sponsored by AdvaMed – Democrats to release articles of impeachment today MORE (D-Minn.), South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegThe media have fallen out of love with Bernie, but have voters? Tulsi Gabbard reacts to Afghanistan report, calls out Pete Buttigieg’s McKinsey work Buttigieg surrogate on candidate’s past consulting work: ‘I don’t think it matters’ MORE and billionaire philanthropist Tom Steyer Thomas (Tom) Fahr SteyerSteyer rolls out 5B plan to invest in historically black colleges Gabbard says she won’t participate in next debate even if she qualifies Emanuel jokes: ‘I’m a new, mellow Rahm’ MORE.

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisThe media have fallen out of love with Bernie, but have voters? Krystal Ball: Media turns on Buttigieg, will this end him? Senate Democrats demand Trump fire Stephen Miller MORE (D-Calif.) had qualified for the debate. But she ended her campaign last week amid waning electoral prospects, consequently forfeiting her place on the debate stage.

ADVERTISEMENT

To make the December debate, candidates have to amass the support of at least 200,000 unique donors and register at least 4 percent in four Democratic National Committee-approved polls or 6 percent in two approved early-state polls.

Yang crossed the donor threshold months ago. A Quinnipiac University poll released on Tuesday gave him his fourth qualifying survey and, as a result, a spot on the December debate stage.

Yang entered the Democratic nominating contest more than two years ago as mostly an unknown, pitching a form of universal basic income dubbed the “Freedom Dividend,” a $1,000-per-month payment to every U.S. adult.

Yang has continued to gain a following since launching his campaign.

He’s earned the right to appear at every primary debate so far and has outraised some of his more well-known rivals. In the third fundraising quarter of 2019, Yang brought in $9.9 million, outpacing high-profile candidates like Klobuchar and Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerSanders urges impeachment trial ‘quickly’ in the Senate Steyer rolls out 5B plan to invest in historically black colleges The great AI debate: What candidates are (finally) saying about artificial intelligence MORE (D-N.J.).

This developing report will be updated.