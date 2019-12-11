Four people were killed including a police officer, and two shooters were dead in an attack at a Kosher supermarket in a Jewish neighborhood in Jersey City.

Witnesses described the scene like a “warzone” with shots flying everywhere.

Just provided a brief update to press as scene is still active but secure. 2 officers struck by gun fire. One of the officers tragically has given his life. 2 other officers receiving medical treatment at the jcmc for injuries unrelated. Please keep these officers in your prayers — Steven Fulop (@StevenFulop) December 10, 2019

The shootout took place in a cemetery and a Kosher deli store.

According to reports, the shootout took place in a Jewish neighborhood and the corner store was a ‘kosher’ store — 5 Jews were found dead inside of the store in a hostage situation.

WATCH: footage of the shootout:

One more video from earlier. We have not heard any shots in quite some time now @CBSNewYork Jersey City pic.twitter.com/1V1U3HjpJ9 — Alice Gainer (@GainerTV) December 10, 2019

Authorities identified the shooters late Tuesday.

David Anderson and Francine Graham, members of the anti-Semitic and violent “Black Israelites” cult, were identified as the killers.

Following the attack, as the Jewish victims were still laying in cold blood after their murders, locals blamed the Jews for the attack on the Kosher market.

This was really disgusting!

SHOCKING VIDEO: As Jewish bodies were still laying in cold blood after being murdered by terrorists in Jersey City, a rep of @AmericansAA captured spontaneous antisemitic tirades blaming Jews for their own murder & ppl cheering it on! Antisemitism, a bigger problem than appears. pic.twitter.com/WHmLtxANAE — Dov Hikind (@HikindDov) December 11, 2019

