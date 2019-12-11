https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/12/after-deadly-shooting-at-jersey-city-kosher-deli-locals-blame-effing-jews-for-the-attack-video/

Four people were killed including a police officer, and two shooters were dead in an attack at a Kosher supermarket in a Jewish neighborhood in Jersey City.

Witnesses described the scene like a “warzone” with shots flying everywhere.

The shootout took place in a cemetery and a Kosher deli store.

According to reports, the shootout took place in a Jewish neighborhood and the corner store was a ‘kosher’ store — 5 Jews were found dead inside of the store in a hostage situation.

WATCH: footage of the shootout:

Authorities identified the shooters late Tuesday.

David Anderson and Francine Graham, members of the anti-Semitic and violent “Black Israelites” cult, were identified as the killers.

Following the attack, as the Jewish victims were still laying in cold blood after their murders, locals blamed the Jews for the attack on the Kosher market.

This was really disgusting!

