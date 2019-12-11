Quote of the Day:

“Who wouldn’t want to be married to Rudy Giuliani? So adorable.”

— ABC’s “The View” co-host Joy Behar dripping with sarcasm on the divorce of Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani and Judith Giuliani finalizing their divorce. (RELATED: Rudy’s Divorce Gave Him Financial Woes)

Behar’s remark was on Wednesday’s edition of the show. Read more about the ins and outs of the divorce here.

MOOD: “Someone make a media beef map so I don’t have to be constantly anxious about which of my friends and colleagues hate each other.” — Jaya Saxena, staff writer, Eater.

NYT‘s Charles Blow: It’s exhausting being so smart

“It is exhausting to keep explaining to people that impeachment is what the House does. It exists separate frm removal, which is what the Senate must do should it accept the House’s impeachment and convict. Impeachment is the indictment; the trial happens in the senate. Save this!” — Charles Blow, liberal columnist, NYT.

Tis’ the Season of Giving and Bragging

“Do this if you want to feel great: I just ran out of my home office to greet the guys who collect our recycling at the curb in a giant, smelly truck. Gave them cookies, thanked them for what they do. Fist bumps, smiles. Probably made their day, and it definitely made mine so far.” — David Martosko, U.S. political editor, Daily Mail.

Actress Alyssa Milano has a problem with Andrew Yang’s campaign

The Yang campaign says they’re looking into it.

“I have made the difficult decision to withdraw my participation from a fundraiser for the @AndrewYang campaign. This is due to repeated allegations of sexual misconduct against a campaign staffer by a campaign staffer which were not appropriately addressed.”

“While I have not endorsed any candidate, I do believe Andrew Yang is a good man with progressive, smart, interesting ideas. And to be clear, NO allegations have been made against him personally. But this issue is too important and too prevalent. The buck stops at the top.”

“Part of fixing the issue of sexual harassment in our culture is living our values and holding ourselves and the people we admire accountable. I wish Andrew, his family and his campaign well, and encourage him to immediately and publicly remedy this issue.”

(RELATED: Lefty Journos Chafe At Alyssa Milano Attending Marianne Williamson Fundraiser)

Vogue‘s Anna Wintour to fundraise for Buttigieg: “Scooplet: I understand Anna Wintour is hosting a fundraiser tomorrow with some leaders in the fashion industry for Mayor @PeteButtigieg‬⁩. She’s hosted similar fashion industry focused fundraisers for candidates in the past. Wintour has already contributed to Mayor Pete’s campaign.” — Yashar Ali, New York Mag, HuffPost.

It’s 2:04 a.m.: What is Newt Gingrich up to?

“If Hillary runs she becomes the William Jennings Bryan of our time. He lost three times 1896, 1900, 1908.Hillary has it in her to lose a third time.The bitterness from other candidates would be intense-the Clinton-Epstein stories would be overwhelming. Hillary please make our day.”

— Newt Gingrich, former Speaker of the House who resigned that post after an extramarital affair with a staffer came to light.

The Dispatch‘s Andrew Egger, formerly of The Weekly Standard, cracked, “Newt Gingrich is up at 2 a.m. gaming out a fictional Clinton 2020 run and I think that’s great.”

Travel Bitches

A heartwarming story about people, not airline personnel

CONNIE SCHULTZ, syndicated columnist, journalism prof, wife of Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio):

“Four years ago, my daughter went into labor with her first child. My friend Sue raced me to the airport in record time for two evening flights, w/a short connection time. The airline employee at the 2nd gate looked at my purse & laptop case draped over my arm. ‘No,’ she said.”

“She pointed at my suitcase. ‘You can’t take that on the plane.’ I assured her that I had gate-checked it on the previous flight, and asked to do that again. ‘No, she said. “You have to go back to the terminal and check it.’ My heart was now pounding.”

“’My daughter is in labor,’ I said, my voice trembling. ‘I’m trying to get to her in time.’ She shook her head. ‘Not my problem.’ That’s when I heard the stranger’s voice behind me. ‘I’ll take it, honey,’ he said.”

“I turned around to see two tall, burly men smiling at me. They were traveling furnace repairmen for plants and factories, I would soon learn, on their way home to Providence. In that moment, though, one of them had become my instant husband.”

Journo snoozes during Uber ride, wakes up in surprise location

“The @Uber gps decided that Tyson’s Corner is on the way between Bethesda and Union Station and I was napping and well that’s my day so far.” — Olivier Knox, Washington correspondent, SiriusXM.

The Mirror Therapy Hour

“Baking my own bread has not cured my depression so i’m still sad and now have so, so, so, so much bread.” — Eve Peyser, Manhattan-based freelancer, bylines in NYT and New York Mag.

“People should stop trying to make people feel bad about everything every single day. People are already incredibly sad all the time just because of modern life being so empty! It’s really not nice being like ‘let me rub your face in shit you didn’t even know was there.’” — Ben Dreyfuss, editorial director, Mother Jones.

The Observer

“Trump just made fun of Biden for saying the wrong name of the location he’s in when he’s at a campaign stop. God, give me the shamelessness of someone who can call it Toledo after the Dayton mass shooting and still be like, yes, Biden’s the idiot.” — Asawin Suebsaeng, reporter, The Daily Beast.

5 Dumbest Tweets of the Week

5. “I thought Elizabeth’s ordeal was very difficult. But this was more difficult, because it not only affected Elizabeth but it affected my entire family.”— Ed Smart, father of Elizabeth Smart, on coming out as gay, as reported by The Salt Lake Tribune. (RELATED: Ed Smart Has An Optics Problem)

4. “Boss – remeber [sic], I’m in a party where we don’t [sic] have to hire actors to produce diversity at events… Sorry, ur just not going win an argument about diversity or cultural sensitivity with me…” — Jonathan Franks, Montel’s political flack, a huge fan of The Mirror and all around fabulous speller, in an argument with Caleb Hull about an alleged Latino man at a Trump rally.

3. “Let us each keep this in mind brothers and sisters: you never know who you might meet along this journey of life, let us stay open to its mystery, and the beautiful connections that can spontaneously appear, and what impact those can have on us and the world.” — Matthew Dowd, chief political analyst, ABC News, Joel Osteen wannabe, at 5:01 a.m. Wednesday.

2. “Donald Trump got Impeached [sic] during his 3rd year of his 1st term of office. How does my ass taste?” — Tom Arnold, actor, outspoken Democratic activist. His question is wince-worthy.

1. “Time to rearrange the bookcase.” — Teddy Amenabar, social media, WaPo.

Confessional.

“Here’s what they don’t tell you about not having a job for months: how nice your hair starts to look because you wash it so infrequently, because who will see it, the co-workers you don’t have? haha” — Aleksander Chan, former EIC, Splinter.

Gossip Roundup

Sam Stein and fatherhood…

“Some personal news. I am a father again. Harry Leinwand Stein was born four weeks ago. I’ve held off on saying anything because he’s been in the NICU since his birth. He came pretty early.” — Sam Stein, The Daily Beast.

Ellen Barkin: ‘Harvey Weinstein couldn’t find 8 women who would fuck him’

“Harvey Weinstein claims that sex with the 80 women he assaulted, stalked and raped was consensual. so over 80 women ‘chose’ to have sex with harvey weinstein. harvey weinstein couldn’t find 8 women who would fuck him let alone 80.” — Ellen Barkin, actress.

Sen. Lindsey Graham‘s (R-S.C.) soda of choice: “Lindsey Graham with a can of his favorite, Coke Zero.” — Kathryn Watson, White House reporter, CBS News digital.

Lisa Page files a lawsuit: “I sued the Department of Justice and FBI today. I take little joy in having done so. But what they did in leaking my messages to the press was not only wrong, it was illegal.” — Lisa Page, lawyer, former FBI lawyer. (RELATED: Former FBI Lawyer Sues DOJ Over Leaked Text Messages)

White House’s Bloomberg ban isn’t panning out

“Hershey, Pa. — Tonight is Trump’s first rally since his campaign banned Bloomberg reporters from attending. But —for now — the policy seems loosely enforced. The Bloomberg reporter in the WHCA pool arrived on Air Force One, and is currently sitting w the rest of the press pool.” — Ashley Parker, White House reporter, WaPo.

Female TV journo who got slapped on the butt while she was on air is moving forward with sexual battery charges. Here.

A journalist’s life

By New York Mag’s Olivia Nuzzi:

Monday: “Hi! Just following up!”

Tuesday: “Following up again!”

Wednesday: “Greetings! Following up on this!”

Thursday: “Me again! Hi! Following up!”

Friday: “My family is dying.”