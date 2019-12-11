On Wednesday, free agent Antonio Brown slammed the NFL for their alleged anti-black bias and ripped into former teammate and currently injured Pittsburgh Steeler quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, whom Brown called a “loser.”

“Check his stats before I came n I was done with that loser long time ago,” Brown said of Roethlisberger via Twitter on Wednesday morning.

The recently released New England Patriot was responding to a Twitter user who suggested Brown was only good because of how Roethlisberger utilized him. “[Antonio Brown] a real loser. Big Ben made that bum. Soon as Ben was done with him he was out the league,” the tweet said.

In another tweet, Brown suggested the NFL was racist, claiming the league allows white players with criminal issues off the hook because of their skin color, whereas black players get punished.

“Guess all mighty [NFL] can hold players out against [their] will no criminal charges pending nothing but [a] Caucasian player gets a domestic go to jail still out there playing targeted hate against us everywhere my peeps,” the athlete posted on social media.

In a tweet that was deleted on the same day it was posted, according to CBS Pittsburgh , Brown said: “These guys still working we know life not fair but targeted hate get intervention filed [NFL Players Association].”

Brown also took a shot at his agent Drew Rosenhaus, team owners, and the media for their alleged collaboration against him.

“Brown released a doctored photo of himself to describe his ‘situation’ for his followers on social media,” CBS Pittsburgh explained.

“The owners sent the hit to the media; media carried it out; as [t]he agent and [NFL Players Association] witness me go down no help no protection full take down on us every time!” Brown captioned the image, which includes Rosenhaus.